Proprietarul clubului Birmingham City, condamnat la şase ani de închisoareaaa

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017

Proprietarul clubului Birmingham City, condamnat la şase ani de închisoare

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Ovidiu ADRIAN
Omul de afaceri Carson Yeung, proprietarul clubului Birmingham City, din liga a doua engleză, a fost condamnat, vineri, la Hong Kong, la şase ani de închisoare pentru spălare de bani, informează Mediafax. "Această sentinţă trebuie să-i descurajeze pe cei care au mijloacele de a exploata sistemul bancar. Menţinerea integrităţii sistemului bancar este de o importanţă capitală, dacă oraşul Hong Kong doreşte să rămână un centru financiar internaţional", a declarat judecătorul Douglas Yau. Yeung, fost hairstylist devenit om de afaceri, a fost declarat vinovat, luni, şi era pasibil de o condamnare la şapte ani de închisoare. Carson Yeung a demisionat din toate funcţiile executive pe care le avea la Birmingham City, dar a rămas acţionar majoritar. El a fost arestat şi inculpat la Hong Kong în iunie 2011, la doi ani după ce a preluat controlul clubului englez, prin achiziţionarea unui procent de aproape 30 la sută din acţiunile grupării, pentru 81 de milioane de lire sterline (98 de milioane de euro). Originea uriaşei sale averi a fost în centrul dezbaterilor la procesul în care au fost evocate şi relaţiile lui de afaceri cu presuspusul lider al unei triade (o organizaţie de tip mafiot) din Hong Kong. El a susţinut că a făcut avere jucând la bursă şi la cazino, precum şi în urma unor investiţiilor făcute în China. Birmingham City, câştigătoarea Cupei Angliei în 2011, a retrogradat în acelaşi sezon. Echipa este pe locul 17 din 24 în clasamentul Championship, al doilea eşalon englez.

