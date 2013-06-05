Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 05 Iunie 2013. Autor: Andrei ALDEA
 După desfăşurarea primei etape a Campionatului Naţional de Karting - Dunlop, în luna aprilie, la Bucureşti, acolo unde constănţenii de la CRG au reuşit să se claseze pe locuri fruntaşe, săptămâna viitoare, piloţii

de pe Litoral urmează să participe la cea de-a doua etapă, la Braşov, unde speră să obţină performanţe şi mai bune.

Tinerii piloţi ai Constanţei din echipa CRG Kart, Răzvan Onoaie, Ştefan Manolache, Ştefan Badea Hahui şi Andrei Pisică, se pregătesc intens pentru cea de-a doua rundă a Campionatului Naţional de Karting - Dunlop, programată pe 15-16 iunie, la Braşov, pe noua pistă recent amenajată de la Prejmer.

În prima etapă, desfăşurată pe 20-21 aprilie, pe pista Amckart, din Bucureşti, constănţenii au obţinut rezultate onorante. Cea mai bună clasare i-a aparţinut vicecampionului naţional din 2012 la Kid, Răzvan Onoaie, pilot care a promovat anul acesta la clasa Pufo (kart nr. 10) şi care a ocupat poziţia a III-a în etapa precedentă. Colegii lui Răzvan participă fiecare la o categorie diferită de kart.

Astfel, campionul de anul trecut al clasei Kid, Manolache, participă în prezent la clasa Mini (kart nr. 13); Pisică concurează la clasa KF2 (kart nr. 46), la care, anul trecut, a obţinut primul loc în ultima etapă, iar Badea Hahui debutează anul acesta la clasa Kid (kart nr. 55).

Tatăl unuia din aceşti viitori „schumacheri”, Bogdan Onoaie, ne-a explicat cât de greu este pentru un copil să stăpânească kartul şi nivelul muncii depuse pentru a deveni printre cei mai buni de pe pistă.

„Este foarte greu să participi într-un kart profesionist, aşa cum fac ei. Un kart de agrement este de zece ori mai uşor decât unul profesionist. M-am urcat într-un kart profesionist, iar atunci când am coborât, mă dureau mâinile! Este mecanică pură, nu există sisteme moderne de control, ca ABS-ul. Este foarte greu să poţi ţine kartul turat la maxim între 8-12 ture. Într-o tură de pistă de 1.250 metri sunt cam 14-15 curbe. Nu este un lucru uşor ceea ce fac ei”, ne-a spus Bogdan Onoaie.

Costuri mari pentru întreţinerea kartului

Karting-ul este un sport destul de costisitor, mai ales atunci când vrei să fii printre primii sosiţi la linia de „finish”. Piesele sunt costisitoare, iar kartul are nevoie de îngrijiri mecanice după fiecare cursă. Partea bună în această poveste este că în campionat sunt doar şase etape. Cu toate astea, părinţii sunt cei care suportă toate cheltuielile.

„Nu avem niciun sponsor în acest moment. Dar căutăm, toţi părinţii caută. Investitorii nu sunt atraşi de acest sport şi nici legislaţia nu prea ajută firmele să sponsorizeze sportul”, a explicat Onoaie senior.

Obiectiv pentru 2013: clasarea pe podium

Anul acesta, juniorul Onoaie, împreună cu principalul său susţinător, tatăl, şi-au propus o clasare pe podium la clasa Pufo.

„Obiectivul pentru acest an este să ne situăm pe podium. În karting este complicat să-ţi propui să fii primul, pentru că sunt alţi copii care sunt de mai mulţi ani la clasa respectivă. La Pufo, unde este Răzvan, liderul participă de patru ani la această clasă”, a precizat Bogdan Onoaie.

De menţionat că, acum două săptămâni, tinerii de la CRG au participat la Motorsport Event, eveniment organizat în parcarea de la Maritimo Shopping Center, unde au făcut o demonstraţie de karting. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

S-AU SĂTURAT! Suporterii cer plecarea lui GIANI NEDELCU de la FC FARUL
Lecţii de golănie la Academia „Hagi“. Juniorii FC Viitorul au vandalizat, provocat şi înjurat într-un meci cu Farul
Drama unei campioane a Constanţei şi a Europei! DACĂ VA MAI CONCURA, VA AJUNGE LA CUŢIT!
Părerea ta contează !
1
hermes handbags yellow
18 mai 2014
+4 : -4
hermes handbags yellow

buy hermes mens Stiri Sport : Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online hermes handbags yellow http://www.epforklift.com/download/black-hermes-bags-birkin-to-the-business-through-job.asp

2
MBT Garissa Shoes shopping
7 iunie 2014
+3 : -3
MBT Garissa Shoes shopping

mbt shoes masai Stiri Sport : Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online MBT Garissa Shoes shopping http://www.kanghui.com/mbt-shoes-clearance/mbt-shoes-on-sale-free-shipping.asp

3
discount hermes
7 iunie 2014
+4 : -4
discount hermes

hermes sydney store address Stiri Sport : Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online discount hermes http://www.horn.dk/how-to-clean-a-hermes-bags-italy-pu-leather-tote.aspx

4
gucci handbag outlet online
7 octombrie 2014
+4 : -4
gucci handbag outlet online

Graphics are one of the nearly all ignored aspects of a web site. Your investment entire SEARCH ENGINE MARKETING part of it as well as consider often the sightless, motive we certainly have these kinds of. At this point consider how the engines tend to be shutter also and also could not study thoughts with photographs which effectively. We do know that they assess it with regard to coloring and may view persons. gucci handbag outlet online http://coverglue.com

5
gucci outlet
8 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci outlet

Apple company loves establishing their products with no selected features purposefully. To enable them to increase of the functions with following launch and the ones can find the newest type. . -= Nabeel's last blog site... How to managment get access in personal hosted blogger blog =-. gucci outlet http://coverglue.com

6
gucci handbags outlet online store
9 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci handbags outlet online store

Wow! thnx metacafe tunes in addition to identical designer! which is almost all the things i will need! Big thanks! gucci handbags outlet online store http://coverglue.com

7
gucci handbags outlet online store
10 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci handbags outlet online store

do they offer a a form of detector whereby my very own discussion mate will never know that i actually employed cam terme conseillé? simply making sure the following. gucci handbags outlet online store http://coverglue.com

8
gucci handbags outlet online store
11 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
gucci handbags outlet online store

Due to ()z through Mar 22nd. Sure proved helpful a delicacy and also saved me a lot of reading and looking. I really don't learn their own uploads/downloads could be p2p. My partner and i function peerguardian as well as 2 ip's kept arriving (blocked admittedly). We were holding BSky B in 193. 195. 115. 136 along with Transmitting Mass media in 193. 114. 117. 134. These people the two gone at this point consequently happy thank you. I possess no issue together with Stones for this matter definitely although a lot of the citizenry genuinely didn't know where to find a new fix ore perhaps realize there is problems. Anyway, thanks for the assist There are just discovered Kservice hiding in the machine right after attempting to send Sky By means of High speed broadband from one device to a new one. Simply to confess I had formed special occasion to be able to ring Heavens technical support several times during the process (and haven't prevailed in doing this yet). They can be great persons but are reasonably clueless. Difficult they will no longer inform you of Kontiki that is stated over the internet to sign up to often the provider -it's which they don't know the way it works or maybe how hard it can be to uninistall the item. I used to be instructed expunging SkY By BB seemed to be as simple as add/remove packages. It's not, since Kontiki remains functioning apart. The technological help support are not staying deceitful, IMHO many people just simply how to start significantly. My partner and i suppose often the probs I have possessed shifting SBB from one PC to a new have been a result of the actual Kontiki app even now managing on my system. Now that I realize how hard Kontiki would be to remove Me uncertain basically wish to maneuver SBB by any means I will only remove it. gucci handbags outlet online store http://coverglue.com

9
Hermes Evelyne Replica
30 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
Hermes Evelyne Replica

Piloţii constănţeni turează motoarele pentru etapa a II-a a Naţionalelor de Karting | Ziarul Cuget Liber de Constanta Online Hermes Kelly Bag Best Replica Hermes Evelyne Replica http://www.lionelsasson.com.br/images/hermes-handbag/cheap-bags-along-with-fake-hermes-wallet-heritage.asp

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4021 secunde