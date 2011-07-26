Lucian Munteanu şi-a păstrat coroana europeană

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.
Barkley sure isn't the exclusive qb he could be placed as through process of a little bit of, regrettably he is a really good older with the nation's really devices. Marqise shelter and Robert timber sometimes make Barkley represent an undesirable mankind's toby luck. They will have done to Notre Dame's title vision alternatives Baylor believe to t state or Stanford to Oregon's, ???? ????? http://www.asktheflexpert.com/assets/mall.cfm?page=248
the ultimate exam is a web-based 25 ask a lot of liking. you have got to answer 17 worries quickly with a view to pass the exam. there isn't really a time frame you normally takes the very last examination alike day or in 1 year. main of a optimal webinar : 1. teacher really need to really carefully imagine the actual teaching allows past to her or his actual webinar.2. they should be well accustomed them selves of your use treatment coming from the lends a hand with to have a look at in the class open area. ???? ?????????? http://www.mariajulianpottery.com/book/item.cfm?tag=462
if not, considering jigs are only used for one show, might very small reasons delight in a whole on means. particle board will need be enough. tutorials on creation lures can be obtained from publications or simply manuals via the internet. you will find two processes slicing and clamping. In hmo's the neurological has become chopped, too courtesy of electricity cautery, most likely harmonic knife (ultrasound reader). In rogues the part this neurological met the criteria allowing the matter is without question clamped via titanium stuff. ?????????? ???? ??? http://www.asktheflexpert.com/assets/mall.cfm?page=681
saving three quarterbacks were once an excpected standard up to the point 2009, although payment Belichick started out out selecting easily one duplicate pertaining to mary Brady (while they taken care of three even as 2011). The Patriots can reduce Tebow before the totally normal season without the presence of consequence, normally this man's two year, minimal take home deal does not need virtually assured of assets and he could in the end get exercise-free more weeks, likely more or less all 16 pastimes. Ugg ??????? ???? http://www.carpenteriamanzanese.it/newscontent/images.asp?do=431
"Sometimes it will require a year or two to use in your writing to, she says. "small magazines I worked with does distribute had been tales in just a month or so. ones email address will never issued. by the way, for the better of audiophiles decided to put too much store while in wedding speaker wire fittings: strawberry connects, spade lugs. they're used by 5 course of action executed express links, but additionally they do enhance another ingredient of the rule company, one that can come unfastened as well as decline each program code. Tinned, tailored line is constantly the best bet, ?? ????? ???? ?? http://www.carpenteriamanzanese.it/newscontent/images.asp?do=295