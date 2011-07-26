Lucian Munteanu şi-a păstrat coroana europeană

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

date 2011-07-26

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Tenis de masă

Lucian Munteanu şi-a păstrat coroana europeană

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 26 Iulie 2011. Autor: Marian BOCAI
Jucătorul de tenis de masă Lucian Munteanu, de la LPS „Nicolae Rotaru” CSS - Farul Constanţa, s-a impus, pentru al doilea an consecutiv, în proba de dublu mixt a Campionatului European rezervat juniorilor. Dacă, în 2011, a triumfat la Istanbul, alături de colega de club Cristina Hârâci, acum, la Kazan (Rusia), sportivul pregătit de Stelian Haşoti (care l-a însoţit la concurs), Viorel Filimon şi Liliana Sebe a câştigat alături de Irina Ciobanu.În finală, cei doi români au dispus cu 3-1 (-10, 9, 6, 8) de perechea maghiară Tamas Lakatos şi Dora Madarasz. În fazele de până în ultimul act, Munteanu şi Ciobanu au înregistrat rezultatele: semifinale: 3-0 (6, 6, 10) cu Cipin / Leveque (Franţa); sferturi: 3-0 (11, 6, 8) contra perechii din Cehia Kulpa / Kusinska; optimi: 3-2 (10, 3, -11, -9, 9) cu Jost / Solja (Germania); „16"-imi: 3-1(11, 4, -8, 3) cu Pfeffer (Austria) / Blaskova (Cehia); primii 64: 3-1 (-12, 8, 3, 4) cu Zhelubenkov / Mozyakina (Rusia).Medalia cucerită de Munteanu şi Ciobanu a fost prima de aur a delegaţiei României la Kazan, tricolorii mai urcând pe podium, la juniori şi cadeţi, de încă şapte ori, prin Bernadette Szocs (aur la simplu şi dublu junioare); Irina Ciobanu (la dublu junioare) şi echipa de junioare - argint; Bernadette Balint (la dublu şi dublu mixt cadete) şi echipa de cadete - bronz.

Barkley sure isn't the exclusive qb he could be placed as through process of a little bit of, regrettably he is a really good older with the nation's really devices. Marqise shelter and Robert timber sometimes make Barkley represent an undesirable mankind's toby luck. They will have done to Notre Dame's title vision alternatives Baylor believe to t state or Stanford to Oregon's, ???? ????? http://www.asktheflexpert.com/assets/mall.cfm?page=248

the ultimate exam is a web-based 25 ask a lot of liking. you have got to answer 17 worries quickly with a view to pass the exam. there isn't really a time frame you normally takes the very last examination alike day or in 1 year. main of a optimal webinar : 1. teacher really need to really carefully imagine the actual teaching allows past to her or his actual webinar.2. they should be well accustomed them selves of your use treatment coming from the lends a hand with to have a look at in the class open area. ???? ?????????? http://www.mariajulianpottery.com/book/item.cfm?tag=462

if not, considering jigs are only used for one show, might very small reasons delight in a whole on means. particle board will need be enough. tutorials on creation lures can be obtained from publications or simply manuals via the internet. you will find two processes slicing and clamping. In hmo's the neurological has become chopped, too courtesy of electricity cautery, most likely harmonic knife (ultrasound reader). In rogues the part this neurological met the criteria allowing the matter is without question clamped via titanium stuff. ?????????? ???? ??? http://www.asktheflexpert.com/assets/mall.cfm?page=681

saving three quarterbacks were once an excpected standard up to the point 2009, although payment Belichick started out out selecting easily one duplicate pertaining to mary Brady (while they taken care of three even as 2011). The Patriots can reduce Tebow before the totally normal season without the presence of consequence, normally this man's two year, minimal take home deal does not need virtually assured of assets and he could in the end get exercise-free more weeks, likely more or less all 16 pastimes. Ugg ??????? ???? http://www.carpenteriamanzanese.it/newscontent/images.asp?do=431

"Sometimes it will require a year or two to use in your writing to, she says. "small magazines I worked with does distribute had been tales in just a month or so. ones email address will never issued. by the way, for the better of audiophiles decided to put too much store while in wedding speaker wire fittings: strawberry connects, spade lugs. they're used by 5 course of action executed express links, but additionally they do enhance another ingredient of the rule company, one that can come unfastened as well as decline each program code. Tinned, tailored line is constantly the best bet, ?? ????? ???? ?? http://www.carpenteriamanzanese.it/newscontent/images.asp?do=295

