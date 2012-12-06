Dans ca în filme la „All Styles Battle“ din Tuzla

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Detalii tulburătoare despre familia care a plonjat cu mașina în Dunăre.Vehiculul a fost scos din apă

O tragedie fără margini a îndoliat ieri România: o mașină cu cinci persoane a plonjat în Dunăre în localitatea Corononi din Caraș Severin. Șoferul care i-a dus pe toți la moarte a reușit să iasă din apă și se află la spital, însă o familie întreagă ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Dans ca în filme la „All Styles Battle“ din Tuzla

Ştire online publicată Joi, 06 Decembrie 2012. Autor: Andrei ALDEA
Reprezentanţii celor mai „tari” şcoli de dans hip-hop din Constanţa s-au întâlnit, zilele trecute, la clubul Mario’s Pub din Tuzla pentru a se întrece, unul versus unul, la competiţia „All Styles Battle”. Competiţia s-a bucurat de un succes enorm pentru prima ediţie şi se anunţă deja alte evenimente de acest tip pentru iubitorii dansului „de stradă“.

Cultura de dans hip-hop începe să crească în Constanţa mai mult ca niciodată, dovadă interesul tot mai multor şcoli de dans de a organiza concursuri, în special cele de tipul „battle”, în care doi dan-satori se „duelează” pe ringul de dans cu mişcări cât mai interesante, înconjuraţi de susţinătorii lor. În cele mai multe cazuri, jurizatul este lăsat la discreţia publicului, care decide cine s-a spart cel mai tare în figuri.

Un asemenea eveniment, supranumit „All Styles Battle”, s-a petrecut zilele trecute la Tuzla, organizat de şcoala Hype Moves (în componenţă Marius Milea, Laura Apostol şi Ştefan Maxim) în cadrul clubului Mario’s Pub, reprezentat de Marius Onofrei, unde dansatorii şcolilor Diamonds şi Revolution din Constanţa s-au întrecut pentru primele trei locuri.

Câştigătorii au fost premiaţi, printre altele, şi cu bani. Iată primii clasaţi: 1. Raluca „Stres” Oprea (Diamonds), 2. Vlad Coman (Revolution), 3. Florin Alexa (Diamonds).

„Au fost trei şcoli mari de dans. Am vrut să vedem cine este cel mai bun. Am văzut fete extraordinar de bune, am văzut şi băieţi care se pricep, însă o fată a câştigat acest concurs. Trebuie să scăpăm de ură, lumea înţelege că ura şi violenţa înseamnă hip-hop. Ar trebui să o luăm încet, cu paşi mărunţi, să con-struim o bază solidă în Constanţa, împreună cu toate şcolile de hip-hop din acest oraş. Sperăm să creăm ceva frumos, ca atunci când vom ajunge la concursuri, Constanţa să rămână în primele trei locuri din ţară”, ne-a spus coregraful Diamonds, Costin Cristiu.

Cu peste cinci ani de experienţă în dans, câştigătoarea concursului, Raluca Oprea s-a declarat mulţumită de acest eveniment şi se bucură de iniţiativa celor de la Hype Moves.

„Mi s-a părut un concurs foarte ok. Am mai participat la câteva evenimente de acest gen, dar în mod obişnuit nu particip la concursuri individuale şi nu mă aşteptam să câştig. Cu această ocazie le mulţumesc celor de la Hype Moves pentru iniţiativă”, a declarat Raluca Oprea.

Dragostea pentru dans i-a reunit

Câştigătorul locului secund, Vlad Coman, care preferă stilurile Funk şi Locking, ne-a împărtăşit sentimentul de bucurie pe care l-a avut când şi-a aflat performanţa, plus drumul pe care l-a parcurs pentru a ajunge la acest nivel.

„Dragostea pentru dans ne-a reunit şi pentru asta am venit aici, să mă distrez. Nu mă aşteptam să iau acest loc, dar mă bucur că am reuşit să ajung aici. Bazele mele au fost puse la şcoala de dans Diamonds. Am evoluat mult şi datorită taberei «Street Dance Camp», unde au venit mulţi coregrafi internaţionali. Am învăţat mult de la ei, de la acei străini, dar şi de la români. Vreau să-mi creez propriul meu stil. Iniţial, m-am apucat de dans la balul liceului meu, unde coregraful Costin Cristiu a fost invitat să ne facă coregrafia. Ne-a arătat mai multe stiluri de dans şi mi-a plăcut foarte mult. M-a cuprins, am luat-o în joacă, dar cei din jur m-au făcut să înţeleg mai multe şi astfel m-am perfecţionat. Am profitat de orice oportunitate, cum a fost şi acest concurs de la Tuzla”, ne-a spus Vlad Coman.

La rândul lui, Florin Alexa a recunoscut că mai are încă multe de învăţat şi că tratează dansul ca pe un stil de viaţă.

„În proporţie de 70%, ştiam că voi ajunge printre primii. Aveam şansa să câştig, dar nu pot să dau încă tot ce am mai bun din mine. Văd dan-sul ca pe un stil de viaţă, mă ajută foarte mult”, a declarat ocupantul locului III, Florin Alexa.

Hip-hop battle între rapperi

Concursul a fost precedat şi de un show al rapperului Gaia, din Tuzla, însă la scurt timp după începere, spectacolul s-a transformat într-un battle hip-hop cu MC Dodo, care reprezintă Constanţa. Cei doi şi-au adresat versuri cu rime tot mai înţepate, dar în cele din urmă, învingător a ieşit fără doar şi poate constănţeanul MC Dodo.

La final, organizatorii au susţinut că vor promova în continuare evenimente de dans, battle şi alte concursuri care să promoveze cultura street-dance şi hip-hop în Constanţa, Tuzla şi nu numai.

„Avem nevoie de aceste concur-suri. În viitorul apropiat eu zic că se vor mai organiza acţiuni de acest gen, din ce în ce mai bine organizate şi din ce în ce mai frumoase”, a precizat Ştefan Maxim.



Părerea ta contează !
1
Diana
7 decembrie 2012
+3 : -1
la mai multe

Bravo Hype Moves!!!

2
Kim
7 decembrie 2012
+4 : -1
Big Up !

Yuhuuu ! Bine ba Dodo !! MARE SUS PENTRU TINE !

6
Drew Brees Jersey
13 august 2014
+1 : -1
efqlkr@gmail.com

In Designing Interactions, award-winning designer Bill Moggridge introduces us to forty influential designers who have shaped our interaction with technology. Moggridge, designer of the first laptop computer (the GRiD Compass, 1981) and a founder of the design firm IDEO, tells us these stories from an industry in Drew Brees Jersey

