Adio, Tolo!

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt răniteACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt rănite

Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 16 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:
Annapurna, vârful ucigaş din Himalaya, şi-a luat din nou tributul

Adio, Tolo!

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 30 Aprilie 2010. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Alpinistul spaniol Tolo Calafat, care a suferit un edem cerebral, marţi, la coborârea de pe vârful Annapurna, din masivul Himalaya, în Nepal, a încetat din viaţă, ieri, înainte de a putea fi salvat, a anunţat unul dintre colegii săi de expediţie, din care face parte şi românul Horia Colibăşanu. „Tolo este mort”, a declarat veteranul Juanito Oiarzabal, care atins vârful Annapurna (8.091 m) marţi, împreună cu alpiniştii Calafat, Colibăşanu şi un alt spaniol, Carlos Paumer. Originar din Mallorca (Insulele Baleare), Calafat a rămas blocat pe un perete de pe Annapurna, la 7.500 m, incapabil să se mişte, iar un elicopter plecat în căutarea lui, ieri, nu l-a putut localiza, a precizat Oiarzabal. Acesta a adăugat că Tolo Calafat nu a mai răspuns la telefonul prin satelit, la care a putut vorbi cu soţia sa, miercuri, când a şi solicitat ajutor, operaţiunile de salvare fiind însă întrerupte. Cei trei spanioli, împreună cu Horia Colibăşanu, au escaladat, marţi, Annapurna, un munte foarte periculos, în acelaşi timp cu alpinista sud-coreeană Oh Eun-Sun, care a devenit, cu această ocazie, prima femeie care a escaladat cele mai înalte 14 vârfuri de pe planetă, de peste 8.000 m înălţime. În urmă cu doi ani, în mai 2008, un alt alpinist spaniol, Inaki Ochoa de Olza, şi-a pierdut viaţa în condiţii similare pe Annapurna, victima unei grave leziuni cerebrale, după ce a agonizat timp de trei zile.

Părerea ta contează !
212 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 22. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...22 
1
Bradley
12 august 2015
WEsnPlUsoUAU

tI3YNY http://www.FyLitCl7Pf7kjQdDUOLQOuaxTXbj5iNG.com

2
Aurelio
13 noiembrie 2015
DEgNtbakDzhwxrZF

Can I call you back? zithromax cheap overnight Ă˘ÂÂMetta is just an all-out warrior,Ă˘ÂÂ Smith continued. Ă˘ÂÂHe can guard (positions) one through five, he makes the big shots, he wants the big shot moments, so we definitely need someone like that on the team.Ă˘ÂÂÂ 

3
Rodger
13 noiembrie 2015
MdzRUqsdXPhPmsJign

We used to work together buy motilium online Many Vietnamese believe that bringing a wealthy foreigner (common thinking is that all foreigners are wealthy) to their home will bring them good luck. Having a foreigner at a wedding is auspicious. If you happen to walk past a wedding, don't be surprised if you're invited in to celebrate the happy occasion.

4
Clifford
13 noiembrie 2015
ksEbJXjjyeM

I'll put her on 50 mg versus 100 mg clomid Some 60pc of the investment will go towards the companies "logistical footprint", Mr Robertson said, with plans to continue expanding its centre in Barnsley. It will also be expanding its fulfilment centre in the US and is currently scoping out Northern Europe to find a place for a new logistics centre.

5
Dwayne
13 noiembrie 2015
wbkABoldTgsUM

I'd like to pay this cheque in, please motilium domperidone 10mg The refiners say that relying on train shipments allows them access to crude from different regions at different prices, and that flexibility is not always present in long-term pipeline contracts. An effective bluff, perhaps?

6
Sheldon
13 noiembrie 2015
FeQoYpbLJG

Until August terbinafine butenafine miconazole Joseph Giordano has an infamous past with the Gambino crime family. He and his now-deceased brother, capo John (Handsome Jack) Giordano, were the nephews of former underboss Joseph (Joe Piney) Armone, who reportedly conspired with Gotti to whack then-boss Paul Castellano in the 1985 coup that enabled Gotti to take over the crime family.

7
Darrel
13 noiembrie 2015
ddlmvAZwzXMJUTAfIjr

I can't stand football much does iui cost usa Those that do exceed their limits will be charged a reduced roaming rate of 20p per minute for calls, 7p per text and 10p per MB for data, which is still a pretty good rate when compared to other UK networks' roaming charges.

8
Nelson
13 noiembrie 2015
CWTnYqOSiliGUmk

I didn't go to university terbinafine 250 mg price “The repair feels great,” Lewis said. “Me going out there, my fastball has inconsistencies. My consistency to repeat my delivery is not there. It’s put myself in a situation where I haven’t given my arm a chance to get right either.

9
Glenn
13 noiembrie 2015
pMcUKfNnsbiIuMDZO

I've got a very weak signal motilium generic name I like to shoot with available light whenever possible, but it was so dark I reluctantly had to use flash for a few images. Some of the floodlights that normally illuminate the medieval bastions at the back of the armyĂ˘ÂÂs maritime squadron base weren’t working, so there was little available light apart from that from the patrol boat itself. Sometimes I would wait for the headlights of an arriving army or police vehicle to momentarily light up the migrants as they lay on the ground. For some pictures, I placed the camera on the ground and used its live view mode to manually focus the image, as it was too dark for the camera’s autofocus to work or for me to focus looking through the viewfinder.

10
Ryan
13 noiembrie 2015
XLwCTSTDbRdRRAsSr

Remove card purchase lamisil online CBPP's projections lie above CBO's extended baseline scenario largely because they account for the lower revenues resulting from the American Taxpayer Relief Act that policymakers enacted in January to replace the so-called "fiscal cliff." They lie below CBO's alternative fiscal scenario because they assume policymakers will follow current laws and policies (which include the expiration of some tax cuts under ATRA) without making changes that constrain deficits further or, on the other hand, cutting taxes or expanding programs without offsetting the costs.Â 

212 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 22. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...22 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2134 secunde