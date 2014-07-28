Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Lucrări ENEL. Află aici în ce zone din Constanţa se opreşte curentul electric, mâine

Ştire online publicată Luni, 28 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Pentru lucrările anuale de reparaţii şi întreţinere instalaţii şi reţele electrice, precum şi posturi de transformare, S.C. Enel Distribuţie Dobrogea S.A. - Zona MT-JT Constanţa anunţă întreruperea furnizării energiei electrice, mâine, în timpul lucrărilor.

Astfel, în municipiul Constanţa, între orele 8,00 şi 16,00, vor fi afectaţi consumatorii din zona peninsulară, cu străzile Aristide Karatzali, Marc Aureliu, Zambaccian, Vântului, Ecaterina Varga, Mircea cel Bătrân, Consulatul Greciei şi Teatrul de păpuşi „ELPIS”. De asemenea, între orele 8,00 şi 18,00, se opreşte curentul centrul Constanţei, cu străzile Dimitrie Bolintineanu, Siretului, Ion Lahovari, Decebal, Tudor Vladimirescu, Păcii, Mihai Viteazu, Sabinelor, Zorilor, George Enescu, Dacia, Constantin Brătescu, Căpitan Petre Romulus şi Ilarie Voronca.

