Inspectorii sanitar-veterinari au început controalele prin restaurante!

natural sheep casings

Dear Sirs, We introduce Afghanian natural salted sheep casings for export. We have following calibers and qualities. Quality:- AA, AB and BC Caliber:- 14/16mm, 16/18mm, 18/20mm, 20/22mm, 22/24mm, 24/26mm and 26/+ mm. Standard specification:- 2meter/16ends/90meter but we can provide other specification as per demand. We have also original hanks 16/+ and 18/+ of Afghanistan if you are interested in this for your own selection. Waiting for your answer. Best regards, SB