Galerie FOTO. Strada Mircea cel Bătrân, închisă traficului rutier. Va fi reabilitată pe bani europeni

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...
Sa refacă cat mai rpd drumul ca imi rup mașina pana in port !
tu in port pe mircea o iei? 21 milioane de euro pt ce s-a facut in peninsula ovidiu? care se vor duce pe apa sambetei cand vor incepe lucrarile de reconditionare si reconstructie a imobilelor din zona. atunci vor fi 50 de milioane...
Răspuns la: I
Adăugat de : I, 22 iulie 2014
pai si cum se va circula? pietonii daca nu vor fi trotuare cum vor circula? nene astia chiar sunt tampiti?parca strada a fost reafaltata acum cativa ani chiar trebuie demolat tot orasul ca am devenit un sant si o gropa...de ce? ca sa aiba tiganii de la cartierul lui mazare de munca la sapat santuri?
nu raspund la niciun mail niciodata si nu ma intereseaza sesizarile oamenilor desi sunt platita din bani publici
Impresia, in ritmul in care se lucreaza, este ca scopul primcipal este atragerea de fonduri si cheltuirea lor nu neaparat pe lucrarile incepute de mult timp. Lucrarile nu se vor termina niciodata, Mazare si Nicusor nu vor mai fi in functii, altcineva va trebui sa vada pe unde se scoate camasa, si alti bani vor fi nececesari ca sa dreaga prostiile care se vad acum si mai cu seama pe cele care nici nu le banuim dar avand in vedere cine admninistreaza orasul si ce au facut pana acum... Vezi hotelul inceput de zece ani in Portul Tomis si macaraua care rugineste langa el, care intr-o zi se va prabusi, ..Mazare are treba cu gagici si la ma ciu ci ( este expesia lui de primar ) prin Mamaia.
