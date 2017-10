COD PORTOCALIU la Constanţa. Cum s-a mobilizat Comandamentul de Iarnă al Primăriei Constanţa

1

nanoo

How do I get traffic to a blog on blogger?. I need people to find my blog via keywords but I can't find the Webmaster tool on blogger to do this. Or the Sitemap tab that supposedly exists. And how to do feeds. And I don't understand how I sign up my blog with search engines. Can someone explain this to a beginner as myself? I'm entering a blog contest partly judged on comments left on the page, so getting the traffic there is important.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com