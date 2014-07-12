Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Ce mănâncă turiştii pe litoral? OPC a luat staţiunile la puricat

Sâmbătă, 12 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Pentru mulţi turişti veniţi pe litoral, contează mai mult distracţia şi mai puţin ce mănâncă şi unde dorm. Probabil că pe asta se bazează şi unii agenţii economici din staţiuni, care îi hrănesc cu tot ce au prin bucătării, indiferent dacă sunt produse expirate, mucegăite sau de-a dreptul stricate.

Asta au găsit, vineri, reprezentanţii Protecţiei Consumatorilor, în fast-food-urile de pe faleza Costineştiului. Comisarii au luat la rând toate gheretele care ofereau spre vânzare produse alimentare preparate pe loc, de la sandvişuri cu denumiri exotice, până la şaorma, hamsie prăjită şi gogoşi ineluşi. În toate unităţile verificate au fost depistate nereguli grave, unele care pun în pericol sănătatea şi viaţa consumatorilor.

La control a participat însuşi preşedintele Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor, Marius Dunca. Acesta s-a arătat nemilos cu vânzătorii prinşi cu produse neconforme, solicitând chiar închiderea unor locaţii.

„Ulei de motor“ pentru peşte prăjit

Primul fast-food vizat de comisarii OPC a fost o bucătărie improvizată într-o rulotă, unde se vindeau sandvişuri făcute pe loc. În vitrină erau expuse câteva sandvişuri care păreau comestibile la prima vedere. La o verificare amănunţită, s-a depistat că şunca, caşcavalul, chiflele folosite nu aveau acte de provenienţă, iar bucătarul nu a putut demonstra că au fost achiziţionate în dimineaţa respectivă, aşa cum le-a declarat comisarilor. Niciunul din sandvi-şurile expuse nu avea termen de valabilitate, iar o mare parte din materia primă era depozitată neconform.

Următoarea pe lista verificărilor a fost o dugheană unde se vindea peşte prăjit şi fructe de mare. Nici aici, administratorul nu a putut face dovada când a adus materia primă. Preşedintele ANPC a găsit în frigidere numeroase pungi cu peşte, scoici şi creveţi în stare congelată. La întrebarea „De când aveţi uleiul în care prăjiţi peştele?”, bucătarul a răspuns nonşalant: „De o săptă-mână!”. Uleiul era plin de arsură, iar Marius Dunca l-a comparat cu uleiul de motor.

Şaorma cu castraveţi mucegăiţi sau lipii expirate

La o şaormerie, au fost găsiţi castraveţi muraţi mucegăiţi, care erau puşi în şaorma. Întrebată ce este cu acei castraveţi, de ce sunt expuşi, vânzătoare s-a justificat că şaormeria nu este încă deschisă, că de-abia a venit şi se apuca de curăţenie. În realitate, carnea de pui era deja bine friptă, la focul care ardea, iar lipiile erau pregătite pentru preparare, alături de alte ingrediente. Supărată că a fost prinsă pe picior greşit şi conştientă că o paşte o amendă usturătoare, femeia a început să plângă. Tactica sa nu l-a înduplecat totuşi pe preşedintele ANPC, care a cerut să fie aruncate toate ingredientele, şi i-a replicat vânzătoarei: „Plângeţi? Dar era bine dacă plângeau clienţii?!!”.

Turiştii care au asistat la toată scena s-au arătat şi ei neîndurători, o femeie strigând către vânzătoare: „Aşa vă trebuie. Aseară am mâncat de aici toată familia şi toată noaptea ne-a fost rău!”. Alţii săreau în ajutorul comercianţilor, spunând că mâncarea este foarte bună şi că vor mânca în continuare de acolo. Aceleaşi reacţii au apărut la un alt fast-food, unde comisarii OPC au găsit lipii expirate din luna martie, pregătite pentru a fi servite clienţilor.

„Am identificat agenţi economici care comercializau produse expirate, produse mucegăite, sosuri ţinute în soare, deşi producătorul cerea să fie ţinute la 2 - 6 grade Celsius, ulei ars şi numeroase nereguli în ce priveşte depozitarea alimentelor, toate acestea punând în pericol sănătatea şi chiar viaţa consumatorilor. Le-am cerut inspectorilor detaşaţi pe litoral să-i verifice în permanenţă pe aceşti agenţi economici, care, de altfel, vor fi amendaţi cu sume cuprinse între 1.000 şi 10.000 de lei. Îi sfătuim pe tu-rişti să nu consume produse despre care nu sunt siguri să sunt în regulă”, a de-clarat, la finalul controlului, Marius Dunca.

Cum faceţi o reclamaţie la OPC

Dacă doriţi să faceţi o reclamaţie, îi găsiţi pe comisarii OPC la Constanţa, în sediul central al CJPC Constanţa - tel. 0241/550.550, la Mamaia - Hotel Venus, tel. 0241/831.933, la Neptun - Hotel Mioriţa, tel. 0241/731.906, şi la Costineşti - Hostelul DVG Albatros, tel. 0241/734.901. Programul de lucru în aceste locaţii este între orele 10,00 şi 20,00, de luni până sâmbătă, iar în zilele de duminică se va asigura permanenţa, între orele 10,00 şi 16,00. De asemenea, se pot obţine informaţii privind modalitatea de a adresa o sesizare sau reclamaţie în atenţia CJPC, la Telefonul Consumatorului - 021-9551.

1
Patitul
12 iulie 2014
+5 : -1
Rea vointa

Anul trecut vara spre seara,am avut proasta inspiratie sa merhem sa vizitam Costunestiul. Senzatia a fost de greatza:shaormerii din 2 in 2 metri, miros de hamsie imputita prajita,de aglomeratie nu mai vorbim!!!. De vina nu sunt amaratii aia de comersanti,ci cei care cumpara/mananca.Si binenteles principalii vinovati sunt Institutiile Statului care ar trebui ca" zi de zi"-sa-i controleze pe nesimtiti asupra modului cum prepara acele porcarii(atunci,isi vor inchide singuri tarabele respectivii)

2
Salvamar
12 iulie 2014
+3 : -1
Vizitati Sudul Litoralului!

Vizitati statiunile Neptun, Saturn, Olimp sa vedeti ca se poate si civilizat fara aglomeratia din Statiunea Costinesti plina de manele(in general) si scandaluri cu tot felul de ciudati umflati cu shaorma si alcool de coltul strazii....

3
europeanu
12 iulie 2014
+2 : -1
Educatia controlorului

Sunt multe nereguli care trebuie amendate.Ce mi-a sarit mie in ochi a fost modul in care se adresa controlorul lucratorilor saormeriilor.Un ghiortoi marlan pe care se vedea enervarea ca nu poate sa-si traga spaga din cauza camerelor de luat vederi.Un porc , exact ca seful lui bolnav de spondiloza la prostata.

4
jul
16 iulie 2014
+1 : -1
atentie si la autoserviri

Mare vatentie si la autoserviri. Ieri in Eforie am luat o ciorba stricata - am schibat-o pana la urma cu altceva, dar daca apucam sa mananc probabil ca eram acum la spital. Nici preturile NU sunt OK, dupa ce le cantareste, le aduna si le inmulteste, constati cu stupoare, ca la acelasi pret, ba chiar mai putin, mancai la restaurant de 3 STELE. Autoservirea este O MARE TEAPA .

5
21 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

