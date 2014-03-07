Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

CARMEN RĂDUCU, schimbată de la şefia AJOFM

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 07 Martie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Membra PNL, Carmen Răducu a fost eliberată din funcţia de director al Agenţiei Judeţene de Ocupare a Forţelor de Muncă. Surse din interior susţin că Răducu a rămas fără funcţie din cauza expirării deteşării, însă se crede că schimbarea a fost făcută pentru că aceasta este membru al Partidului Naţional Liberal. În prezent, scaunul de la şefia AJOFM este ocupat de Gheorghe Buşu, directorul adjunct al instituţiei.

