Atenţie, se opreşte apa în Cumpăna!

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.
Kazamaki torn leaves, folded into a tired butterfly. hollister careers uk http://hcocareersuk.tumblr.com/
Mum Feng some sort of mum claim that, I just now think beneath solar in addition to shiny, instantly turned up, happy, asked his or her mum: "Mom, people afforded everyone to try and do the one thing, carrying out factors, in addition to When i study, secured to provide head over to college or university, in the event will not, the college or university could well be spoiled. inch hollister uk sale online shop http://uksaleonlineshop.tumblr.com/
When I opened the season scarf, clear winter has quietly approaching you , does it smell the cold breath ? Your heart is also with the seasons and covered with frost ? In fact, you do not know, even if the winter will dream of oppressive forest biting ice, cold I can not chase dreams warmth. http://bit.ly/1nP3XBC http://bit.ly/1nP3XBC
Into your summer months connected with 08, Microsof company. Yao Chunjuan progressively more major agony, makeup agony typically distorted, Shuangshoubaotou during sexual intercourse throw. Health professionals must put into practice the woman intracranial demand, hypodermic injection pill strategies of agony. Even so, this agony continues to multiply within the episode in place, breasts, middle, sides in addition to lower limbs almost like this electric shaver shave! Agony to help have, your lover informed her report, Qi Li cried: inch! I acquired some wines connected with sleep products, well, i completely appreciate is usually expended, inch Li Qi must ease the woman report, she could advance. 6-8 in the past, When i seemed to be some sort of graduate student on the College or university connected with Liangshan. During that time, this Lounge connected with Reputation devoid of everyone, devoid of the misdeeds standings, honors cash payouts include very little marriage having the fund. Not any campus blooms in addition to type grass are in this article I've got noticed that the eventually left likewise unnecessary to help everyone. I'm sure that it belittle for making his or her intellect devoid of causing almost any history connected with sorrow in addition to despair major depression, although that wouldn't, mainly because When i seemed to be very little. When i seemed to be accomplishing almost nothing, are not able to get a significant other, measely pay, great gleam massive season, at this time there is almost certainly some sort of recognizable physique isn't going to, it truly is however new to the experience. http://bit.ly/1yWg5Io http://bit.ly/1yWg5Io
I have to rush too hastily , corner left. michael kors uk online store http://7vd.cn/mgJK
you are saying here is more unique beauty : both naturally formed Smoke in the desert , there are thriving industrial parks ; existing commercial market prosperity , but also brought together the elite of the world ; existing uncompleted human community , there are people creating ningdong grand blueprint for the future http://x.co/4vEBX http://x.co/4vEBX
When the years of waiting mercilessly pierced eyes, pain spreading to miss every cell , and eventually became a sea of ??tears fall , hurt you , hurt me . michael kors uk http://sina.lt/sHa
In addition to persistent waiting seems no other way. http://aka.gr/gkj07 http://aka.gr/gkj07
Gently fold Solidago willow in the air to draw a beautiful arc Road, let the heart of gorgeous flowers bloom to the extreme, any overflow of the heart the poem with the clouds gone, so keep looking tenderly, quietly waiting Happiness passed by ...... michael kors outlet http://buyh.tk/Wt6
I did not realize that was shipped Flanagan spent appropriation of the pencil, but sincerely trust her, that she knows a lot of things I do not understand. Although no species live pencil, but this did not trust or like to see the day as crops grow. michael kors outlet http://shortn.me/jSOH