Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017

Asociaţiile debitoare rămân fără apă

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 22 Iulie 2014. Autor: Andreea PERHAIŢĂ
Pentru perioada 22 - 25 iulie 2014, 12 asociaţii de proprietari din Constanţa şi Murfatlar sunt avizate pentru debranşare din cauza datoriilor de aproape 57.000 lei către S.C. RAJA S.A. Datornicii pot rămâne fără apă potabilă dacă în termen de cinci zile de la avizare nu şi-au achitat restanţele. Pentru a evita debranşarea, proprietarii de apartamente din cadrul asociaţiilor avizate pot încheia convenţiile de facturare individuală.

„Măsura cea mai eficientă pentru recuperarea datoriilor de la abonaţii rău-platnici este debranşarea de la sistemul de alimentare cu apă potabilă. În urma primirii avizelor de debranşare, majoritatea datornicilor, în doar câteva zile, îşi achită cea mai mare parte a restanţelor. În aceste condiţii, săptămânal, sunt avizaţi sute de abonaţi cu restanţe, indiferent de statutul juridic”, a precizat purtătorul de cuvânt al RAJA, Irina Oprea.

Iată lista datornicilor din Constanţa: A.P. 330, str. Mugurului nr.11, 1.299,99 lei, preşedinte Ion Voicu, administrator Fănică Stanciu; A.P. Lux 2, str. Murelor nr.10A, 7.435,3 lei, administrator Oprina Lemnaru; A.P. Bl. ST 5, str. Făgetului nr.140, 2.210,68 lei, preşedinte Corneliu Podeţ; A.P. Bl. LV4, b-dul Al. Lăpuşneanu nr. 75, 2.357,15 lei, preşedinte Constantin Săduleac, administrator E. Teodorescu; A.P. Bl. LP2, b-dul Al. Lăpuş-neanu nr. 177A, 3.584,06; A.P. 49 Bl. 5A, str. Sucevei nr. 3, 5.765,79, preşedinte Costel Artenie, administrator Mihai Velicu; A.P. 55, str. Nufărului nr. 4, 4.167,2 lei, preşedinte Traian Dimian; A.P. Bl. 21B, str. Nufărului nr. 9, 3.070,8 lei, preşedinte Ovidiu Dobrescu, administrator D. Economu.

În Murfatlar, pe lista datornicilor figurează: A.P. Gars.62, str. Mihai Eminescu nr. 62, 4.579,64 lei, preşedinte M. Constantin, administrator Aurel Tradafir; A.P. 4, str. M. Kogălniceanu nr. 32, 10.192,84 lei, preşedinte Mihai Turică, administrator Cornelia Rizea; A.P.5, str. M. Eminescu nr. 5, 10.600,20 lei, preşedinte Cătălina Toma, administrator C. Voineagu; A.P. 7, str. Ghiocelului nr. 2, 1.230,12 lei, preşedinte Nina Moraru, administrator G. Contofan. 

