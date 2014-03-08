Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

AJOFM recuperează indemnizaţiile acordate ilegal

„Am ajuns să-i căutăm şi cu Poliţia acasă!“

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014.
Tinerii constănţeni care nu îşi găsesc un loc de muncă au posibilitatea ca, în termen de două luni de zile, să ceară şomaj. Dacă trec cele 60 de zile nu mai au dreptul la indemnizaţie. În cazul în care, ulterior, şomerii care primesc sprijin financiar de la stat îşi găsesc de muncă ei sunt obligaţi de lege să anunţe pentru a li se suspenda indemnizaţia. Cei care „uită” sau omit, intenţionat, să înştiinţeze Agenţia Judeţeană pentru Ocuparea Forţei de Muncă despre faptul că s-au angajat, vor fi nevoiţi să returneze toate sumele încasate ilegal, în perioada în care nu mai erau şomeri. Potrivit directorului adjunct al AJOFM Constanţa, Gheorghe Buşu, instituţia are încă de recuperat mii de lei de la acest tip de „beneficiari”. „Avem foarte multe cazuri de oameni care ne-au minţit. Ei au încasat indemnizaţia de şomaj deşi se angajaseră. Acum vor trebui să dea banii înapoi. Am ajuns să-i căutăm şi cu Poliţia acasă. Chiar dacă pe moment cred că nu vom afla, noi avem protocoale cu universităţile din oraş şi, periodic, facem verificări în Revisal. În cele din urmă se află şi tot vom ajunge la ei”, a declarat, pentru „Cuget Liber”, directorul Gheorghe Buşu. Conform legislaţiei în vigoare, atunci când devin şomeri, absolvenţii sau chiar cei care ies din câmpul muncii, sunt nevoiţi să semneze contractul în care este prevăzută obligaţia de a anunţa, în termen de trei zile, faptul că au devenit studenţi sau că s-au angajat. „Din păcate, mulţi nu ne anunţă şi noi nu avem fonduri şi nici pârghii pentru executare silită. Am ajuns să mergem noi personal la adresele date şi să-i convingem să returneze banii. În multe cazuri este vorba despre sume care depăşesc 1.500 - 1.600 de lei. Le dăm posibilitatea să plătească şi eşalonat, numai să plătească. Acum avem un caz cu o fată care ar fi plecat în America şi de la care nu mai putem să recuperăm banii. Când e vorba de sume mai mici, punem banii de la noi căci ne costă mai mult să îi căutăm şi să mergem la ei să-i facem să plătească”, a mai adăugat şeful adjunct al AJOFM Constanţa. La finele anului şcolar 2012 - 2013, în evidenţa AJOFM Constanţa au intrat 1.170 de absolvenţi. Din aceştia, numai 310 au reuşit să îşi găsească, până în prezent, un loc de muncă.

catrinoiu eugen
8 martie 2014
+6 : -2
somaj

Dar ce fac cei care termina somajul si nu-si gasesc un loc de munca?Mai ales daca ai varsta de peste 45 de ani...nu te mai vrea nimeni..oriunde aplici nu mai sunt valabile anunturile ...are cineva o avidenta cu persoanele fara servici si fara vreun venit...cu ei ce faceti?

