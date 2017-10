AJOFM. Câte locuri de muncă sunt disponibile, la Constanţa

5

cyovzwiyjvl@gmail.com

I really like the product, nice design, color and fabric. Just as described. Recommend.The merchandise was as described. I ordered the grey therefore it was excellent. The bag was very spacious inside. http://www.manfredi-saed.it/img/ralphlauren_55.htm http://www.manfredi-saed.it/img/ralphlauren_55.htm