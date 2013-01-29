Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Vaccinul HPV- cum funcţionează şi cui se adresează?

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Ianuarie 2013. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Virusul Papiloma uman este un virus cu transmitere sexuală care s-a dovedit a fi agentul cauzator pentru aproape toate formele de cancer al colului uterin. Au fost identificate în laborator mai mult de 100 de tipuri de HPV, dintre care însă, doar 70 sunt implicate în infecţiile la om. Virusul infectează celule bazale din piele şi din mucoase, frecvent fiind implicată mucoasa de la nivelul colului uterin. Infecţia persistentă cu acest virus produce diferite leziuni, printre care veruci, condiloame, leziuni precanceroase sau chiar cancer.

Boala se previne din adolescenţăÎn principiu, dacă vaccinul este administrat fetiţelor sau femeilor care nu au fost afectate încă de virus, eficacitatea acestuia este maximă, în cazul tulpinilor care se consideră că sunt răspunzătoare de apariţia cancerului de col uterin. Situaţia se schimbă radical, dacă infecţia s-a instalat deja în organism. „Vaccinul HPV este reco-mandat fetitelor între nouă şi unsprezece ani, dovedindu-se că inocularea la această vârsta pro-tejează cel mai bine împotriva leziunilor precanceroase şi canceroase la nivelul colului uterin. Odată apărută infecţia HPV însă, eficacitatea vaccinului scade vertiginos. Totuşi, există cazuri în care se poate administra vaccinul chiar după o infecţie, în funcţie de fiecare caz în parte”, explică dr. Coralia Ştefănescu, medic ginecolog din cadrul Clinicii MEDICOVER.

Beneficiile sunt pe termen lung

Administrarea vaccinului se realizează în trei doze diferite. A doua doză se administrează la 2 luni de la prima, iar a treia la 6 luni de la prima. Pentru moment, studiile realizate pentru acest vaccin arată că nivelul anticorpilor creşte semnificativ după fiecare administrare. Dacă vorbim de beneficii însă, eficacitatea acestui antidot împotriva celei mai severe forme de cancer este de 97% în cazurile în care acesta a fost administrat conform standardelor. „În cazurile în care administrarea este corectă, făcută înainte de contactul cu virusul, eficienţa în prevenirea infecţiei şi implicit a leziunilor precursoare cancerului este între 97 şi 100%. Astfel, sunt cât se poate de întemeiate afirma-ţiile conform cărora acest vaccin a revoluţionat lupta împotriva cancerului de col uterin, deschi-zând noi ipoteze de lucru în cazul altor tipuri de cancer”, mai explică dr. Coralia Ştefănescu.

Consultul ginecologic regulat rămâne o necesitate

Vaccinul HPV nu acţionează ca o barieră pentru toate tipurile de cancer de col uterin. Astfel, pentru a înlătura orice posibilitate de îmbolnăvire, medicul recomandă pacientelor să nu renunţe să se prezinte la controalele ginecologice regulate, implicit să îşi facă un test Babeş-Papanicolau. „Vaccinul nu protejează faţă de infecţiile cu celelalte tulpini High risk ce sunt răspunzătoare de peste 20% dintre cancerele de col uterin. De aceea chiar şi pacientele vaccinate păstrează recomandarea de a face un test Babeş-Papanicolau anual. Consultul ginecologic la intervale regulate şi testul Papanicolau reprezintă o parte esenţială a prevenirii cancerului la orice pacientă. De asemenea, se menţine recomandarea de a folosi prezervativul în cazul unui contact sexual şi de a limita numărul de parteneri sexuali. În plus, trebuie reţinut că renunţatul la fumat este unul dintre cei mai importanţi paşi către un stil de viaţă cu adevărat sănătos. Este dovedit faptul că fumatul dublează riscul de cancer de col şi nu numai”, completează dr. Coralia Ştefănescu.

În plus, medicul face recomandări clare asupra simptomelor care pot semnala o formă de cancer. Astfel, dacă apar sângerări vaginale după contactul sexual sau între menstruaţii, dacă apar sângerări după menopauză, sau durere în timpul actului sexual, pacientele trebuie să se prezinte la medic pentru înlăturarea oricăror suspiciuni.

