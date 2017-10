Metodele de mărire a penisului şi efectele lor adverse

1

nanoo

I'm curious how creative writing instructors at colleges and universities handle students who write about really disturbing things and who seem potentially dangerous to themselves and others? Are instructors privy to students' mental health records? Do they let such students get away with violent or disturbing writing in an effort NOT to stir too much trouble? Do you become proactive in trying to help these students? Do you undergo training to deal with problem students? As a creative writing student at a university, I often see disturbing stuff brought into workshops. I'm wondering what the profs think of all this. Thanks to any answers!.