Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 14 Octombrie 2017

Guta - boala gurmanzilor şi a marilor băutori tineri, se ţine în frâu cu regim alimentar

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 03 Martie 2009. Autor: Florica ZDRU
Cunoscută în popor sub denumirea de „podagră“, guta este una dintre cele mai frecvente forme de artrită, adică de inflamaţie a unor articulaţii, de fapt, o boală a întregului organism, determinată de creşterea nivelului de acid uric în sânge, care provoacă inflamaţie, edem şi durere la nivelul articulaţiilor. „Normal, toţi avem în sânge în jur de 5 mg de acid uric. Există, însă, persoane care se nasc cu particularitatea de a avea o cantitate mai mare de acid uric în sânge - până la 7, 8 şi chiar 9 mg. Or, tocmai acest surplus de acid uric se depune la nivelul articulaţiilor sub forma unor cristale de culoare roşiatică, provocând iritaţii mecanice şi chimice şi determinând fenomene acute de roşeaţă, umflături, temperaturi ridicate, durere” - ne-a explicat dr. Emil Bianu, medic primar BFT. Se presupune că unii oameni se nasc cu acest defect şi până la o anumită vârstă - în jur de 30 de ani - au posibilitatea să-şi elimine pe alte căi acest surplus de acid uric care există în organism. După care, fenomenul de eliminare a surplusului fiind depăşit, acidul uric se depune la nivelul articulaţiilor, şi mai ales la baza degetului mare de la picior - a mai precizat specialistul. Alimentaţia este extrem de importantă Întrucât guta face parte din categoria bolilor de metabolism, dr. Emil Bianu ne-a spus că ea se poate ţine în frâu numai dacă bolnavul urmează un regim alimentar adecvat, desigur, însoţit şi de tratamentul corespunzător. Asta din cauză că şi alimentaţia contribuie la creşterea acidului uric în sânge. De aceea, se recomandă ca individul care suferă de gută să consume mai puţine organe de animale şi mai puţină carne de animale tinere (pui, peşte mic, viţel), mai puţine organe de animale tinere, creier, momiţe, scrumbii, afumături, produse marinate, mai puţine legume (mazăre, varză, fasole, bob, linte, spanac, ciuperci, conopidă) şi cantităţi reduse de dulciuri (ciocolată, creme, foietaje). Nu este boală invalidantă, dar în puseele acute provoacă dureri mari la nivelul articulaţiilor, pentru care există o serie de medicamente - milurit, ziluric, allopurinol, colchicină şi altele, recomandate numai în condiţiile în care s-a produs acutizarea unei articulaţii. În puseele acute - repaos şi regim alimentar Când criza de gută se instalează, alimentele vor fi pregătite cât mai simplu, fără grăsimi şi sare, regimul recomandat în această situaţie fiind constituit din paste făinoase, orez, supercreme de legume, pireuri. De asemenea, din cauza durerii insuportabile generate de pătrunderea în lichidul articular a cristalelor de acid uric de dimensiuni mari, repaosul la pat este obligatoriu. Guta cronică apare după vârsta de 50 de ani şi are... în spate ani buni de boală, cu numeroase puseuri.

