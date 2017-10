Eugen Nicolăescu: „Direcţiile de reformă sunt clare”

1

Finally the party was dissolved in 1999. In December 2000 the APPD was reestablished in Munich, but did not participate in the Bundestag election of 2002. A sufficient number of signatures were collected for participation in the European election 2004, however these did not arrive because the German Postal Service declined to forward them to party chairman Christoph Grossmann. In the following year, the APPD took place in the Bundestag election of 2005 with little success. As a result, the party split into two parties in 2006 the APPD and the PogoPartei. Both parties plan to run in the next elections for the Bundestag and European Parliament in 2009. Theory of Pogo Anarchism PogoAnarchismus (Pogoanarchism) is often falsely confused with the standard anarchism, but there are more differences than commonalities. The concept of Balkanisation is introduced to split up the country into different parts: "Asoziale ParasitenZonen" (APZ, asocial parasite zone) for pogoanarchists and other asocials, who prefer not to work and rather drink beer.