Cu ce oferte îşi întâmpină pacienţii Sanatoriul Balnear Mangalia

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

VIDEO / ACCIDENT RUTIER cu o persoană încarcerată între Medgidia si Valea DacilorVIDEO / ACCIDENT RUTIER cu o persoană încarcerată între Medgidia si Valea Dacilor

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această seară între Medgidia si Valea Dacilor. În urma impactului o persoană a rămas încarcerată.Potrivit primelor informații, şoferul unui Volkswagen Passat a intrat cu mașina în capul de pod de cale ferată.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Cu ce oferte îşi întâmpină pacienţii Sanatoriul Balnear Mangalia

Ştire online publicată Joi, 29 Mai 2014. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Cum sezonul vacanţelor este la un pas distanţă, Sanatoriul Balnear şi de Recuperare Mangalia a pregătit ofertele  de tratament şi relaxare  pentru această vară. Astfel, pacienţii sau turiştii care aleg  ca destinaţie de vacanţă litoralul românesc pot beneficia  de cele mai bune oferte. 

Cu trei sau patru proceduri de tratament individualizat, cazare completă şi răsfăţ la SPA, turiştii găsesc la Mangalia varianta perfectă de a petrece concediul de vară. Reprezentanţii Sanatoriului Balnear şi de Recuperare Mangalia sunt pregătiţi să primească turiştii încă de pe data de 1 iunie. 

„Pentru sezonul 2014, avem pregătite oferte individualizate şi împărţite pe două mari perioade de tratament. Prima începe de la 1 iunie şi se încheie la 30 iunie, urmând ca, din 1 sep-tembrie şi până la finalul acelei luni, să avem aceleaşi oferte, iar a doua perioadă face re-ferire la vârful de sezon, adică 1 - 31 iulie, când cererea este şi mai mare.

Ofertele de cazare şi tratament pentru pacienţii neasiguraţi sunt următoarele: pentru o zi de tratament, cazare şi masă avem oferte care nu depăşesc 156 de lei pe zi, în perioadele 1-30 iunie şi 1- 30 septembrie, iar în perioada 1-31 iulie, oferta este de 175 de lei”, a explicat Claudiu Artene, directorul financiar - contabil al Sanatoriului. 

Camerele au dotări suplimentare Un plus pentru cei care optează pentru o astfel de vacanţă este şi faptul că mare parte dintre camerele hotelului Callatis, unitate de cazare a Sanatoriului, oferă, pe lângă o superbă privelişte către mare, TV, aer condiţionat, frigider şi grup sanitar propriu. 

„Ofertele de vacanţă pentru anul acesta au fost gândite pentru ca turiştii pacienţi să poată beneficia atât de tratament, cât şi de relaxare, în cele mai bune condiţii. Având în vedere că dispunem de camere cu vedere la mare, dotate cu aer condiţionat, apă caldă disponibilă non-stop, frigider şi TV, de două piscine cu apă sulfuroasă şi cu apă de mare, disponibile pentru pacienţi, dar şi de un examen clinic complet al fiecărui pacient, cred că oferta de vară concurează cu ofertele internaţionale”, a declarat directorul Sanatoriului Balnear şi de Recuperare Mangalia, Viorel Pascaru. 

Consultaţii şi monitorizare permanente Cazarea se face începând cu ora 16,00, iar eliberarea camerei se face până la ora 12,00. Vizita medicală se face, de regulă, a doua zi dimineaţa, când încep şi procedurile de tratament. Reprezentanţii Sanatoriului susţin că fiecare pacient beneficiază de trei consultaţii. 

„Internarea pacienţilor se face după prima consultaţie medicală prin care se stabileşte şi schema de tratament. La jumătatea tratamentului, după ce pacientul a făcut câteva proceduri, se trece la o altă consultaţie, de monitorizare. Acesta este şi momentul în care pacienţii transmit cadrelor medicale dacă resimt efecte adverse ale tratamentului sau dacă sunt necesare şi alte proceduri. La final, după terminarea curei de tratament, pacienţii primesc ultima consultaţie. Atunci se face şi externarea şi se eliberează concluziile şi recomandările”, mai spune directorul financiar Claudiu Artene. 

Cât priveşte pacienţii asiguraţi, reprezen-tanţii unităţii sanitare aşteaptă contractarea cu Casa de Asigurări de Sănătate, urmând ca pacienţii care optează pentru ofertele de la Sanatoriu să plătească o coplată de 30% din valoarea totală a curei de tratament. 

