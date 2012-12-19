Ce preparate de post consumăm

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Detalii tulburătoare despre familia care a plonjat cu mașina în Dunăre.Vehiculul a fost scos din apăDetalii tulburătoare despre familia care a plonjat cu mașina în Dunăre.Vehiculul a fost scos din apă

O tragedie fără margini a îndoliat ieri România: o mașină cu cinci persoane a plonjat în Dunăre în localitatea Corononi din Caraș Severin. Șoferul care i-a dus pe toți la moarte a reușit să iasă din apă și se află la spital, însă o familie întreagă ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Ce preparate de post consumăm

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 19 Decembrie 2012. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Este binecunoscut faptul că ne aflăm în postul Crăciunului, fapt pentru care o mare parte a populaţiei consumă alimente de post. Atenţie însă! Un aport caloric insuficient vă poate duce la malnutriţie, dacă alimentele pe care nu le consumaţi nu conţin suficienţi nutrienţi şi proteine. 

Iată de ce medicii recomandă să aveţi mese echilibrate şi să nu neglijaţi recomandările cu privire la regimul alimentar, în funcţie de afecţiunile de care suferiţi. De exemplu, lintea este o sursă excelentă de minerale, care contribuie la dezvoltarea şi regenerarea ţesuturilor şi care poate face parte din dieta de post. Alături de minerale, lintea se mai remarcă şi prin conţinutul important de vitamine, în special de vitamine din grupul B. Dintre acestea, vitamina B9, cunoscută şi sub numele de acid folic, joacă un rol major în producerea materialului genetic de tip ADN şi ARN, în buna funcţionare a sistemului nervos şi a sistemului imunitar. 

Cele mai indicate sortimente de linte pentru alimentaţie sunt lintea verde şi cea roşie, care îşi păstrează cel mai bine forma şi proprietăţile în urma fierberii. Avantajul lintei faţă de alte leguminoase este că timpul de fierbere se reduce la 20-30 de minute. Consumată în salată, în amestec cu legume bogate în vitamina C, precum roşii, ardei sau broccoli, lintea îşi sporeşte proprietăţile nutritive, iar fierul pe care îl conţine este absorbit mult mai uşor.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Ce este varicela şi cât de gravă poate fi pentru nou născuţi şi copii
Sacroileita duce la pierderea flexibilităţii
SCANDAL MONSTRU cu părinţii elevilor suspecţi de TBC
Părerea ta contează !
45 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
ZdHcAZhbSws
15 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
ViEncNjFPjsEtbqXYGA

dPtK1c http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

2
FGLobkhKRhQXt
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
xvtQtfODDKSckQnpo

I'll send you a text diflucan for sale online Just over $20 million in sales came on its Friday the 13threlease date, marking a new single-day record for September thathad been held by "Sweet Home Alabama" with $13.1 million,according to Hollywood.com's box office division.

3
IRybHchYSRW
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
kjHAOtjbRBYXKRpytvL

I came here to study diflucan price without insurance One question Stabenow said she wanted answered is what jurisdiction the CFTC has in overseeing the London Metals Exchange, the operator that oversees most the metals warehouses owned by the largest banks.

4
BNTYeHzUBsu
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
kdjZrmVDkHPcjnGPlZQ

I can't get a dialling tone diflucan candida “Each Starbucks market is unique and has different operating costs, so it would be inaccurate to draw conclusions about one market based on the prices in a different market,” the company said.

5
pqgMyAzAszQlT
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
YmWghjCXrdWUWMzameJ

Until August buy sildalis "It's a database of all things in the world. It pulls together different databases and unifies them into a single coherent one that has about 500 to 600 million people, places and things in them and about 18 billion attributes and connections between those things," he says.

6
iDAobJvhFiSvUGd
20 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
uFIPKEJNssz

I don't know what I want to do after university buy sildalis For practical reasons, in the case of financial services, consumers may receive a limited amount of information when they speak over the phone with the supplier of financial services and when, at their request, the contract is concluded online. The full information would in that case be given immediately after concluding the contract.

7
tIkMwlqIjQSTzWJ
21 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
XVKkMWYMiCgqmL

The line's engaged 100mg clomid vs 50mg clomid Unfortunately, this update means we have to remove previous comments from all the old articles on the site. WeĂ˘ÂÂre not happy about this, but we know that this one trade off had to be made in order to provide you with a more robust forum to share your thoughts, opinions and ideas.

8
bSnNxcqMvTYnZoJ
21 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
OXolxmqKKV

Special Delivery cost of misoprostol A board meeting on Nov. 7 is expected to discuss the plannedspin-off of Telecom's fixed-line network and a request byshareholder Findim to remove board members appointed by keyshareholder Telco, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

9
lTTURqbzCuzaxNfvUb
21 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
aLYrUssUruvQSa

Which year are you in? generic albenza Ă˘ÂÂDespite dire warnings about the impact of Sandy ... ChristieĂ˘ÂÂs took virtually no steps to protect art, failing to even elevate the Collection and other art from the ground floor to higher floors of the warehouse,Ă˘ÂÂ the lawsuit charges.

10
jPapWDeQSlRdY
21 octombrie 2014
+2 : -2
qLVFHpCHhrFofNNyBO

Could I have , please? dermatologist bimatoprost The handwritten will arrives in the mail, and Brigance knows just how racially charged this case will be. A previous will drawn up by a high-priced, high-powered firm made HubbardĂ˘ÂÂs greedy and grown children the beneficiaries. Most everyone around thinks they know where the money should go.

45 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4837 secunde