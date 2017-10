Cafeaua, leac pentru herpes

1

nanoo

Hi I'm interested in computer courses to study, today I spoke to someone from one of the unis I was interested in one of the courses were more about designing and the other practical and more technical fixing and support the system. I'm really interested in that. Its called computer enterprising. .. . But I want to apply to more but I get confused as every university calls the computer courses a different name. So i'm unsure if its software , or computer science , IT , IS with business. I think it could be IS with business what I'm interested in but I'm unsure. In some of the modules in the enterprise one has : information systems,computer programming ,data management , software testing , human computer interaction. developing internet applications supporting the systems kinda thing. . Which computer course would include that sort of things? Its one of the practical and technical I want I'm not interested in designing. And can anyone tell me from this which computer courses is more like the one i described is it Information technology with business or something else? And is Computer science based on designing the applications? and not the more practical. nanoo http://nanoochink.com