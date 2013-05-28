Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017

Analize gratuite pentru pancreatite la Clinica Gastromond

Marţi, 28 Mai 2013. Autor: Andreea NĂSTASE
Pancreatitele sunt boli infla-matorii extrem de grave, cu complicaţii care duc până la cancer de pancreas şi insuficienţă renală acută. Pentru a depista la timp această afecţiune, Clinica Gastromond din Constanţa vă oferă posibilitatea recoltării analizelor de sânge şi a ecografiilor abdominale, gratuit, pe baza biletului de trimitere de la medicul de familie. 

Pentru programări, puteţi apela numărul de telefon 0770.255.914 sau vă puteţi adresa specialiştilor în medicină internă şi gastroenterologie din strada Primăverii, nr. 2 bl. ST1, parter, pentru investigaţii. 

