Alegeţi cu grijă cosmeticele pentru bebeluşi!

Subiectul mai trebuie dezvoltat si adaugat

E bine ca ati inceput un asemenea capitol. Sper sa aiba suficienta atractie la public sa il dezbateti mai mult si chiar in editia tiparita. Alegerea cosmeticelor pentru bebelusi nu e chiar floare la ureche atunci cand pe eticheta figureaza zeci de compusi despre care nu stii nimic, daca nu stai sa studiezi in prealabil. Multe firme au rezolvat prin aplicarea stampilei fara parabeni. Dar .... Stiati ca mai exista si alti compusi cu risc pentru santate? Methylisothiazolinone este un conservant frecvent intalnit in produsele cosmetice si nu numai. Methylisothiazolinone raises a low level of health concern and is of regulatory concern because: This ingredient is suspected of causing immunotoxicity, according to sources compiled by Scorecard (www.scorecard.org) This ingredient is suspected of causing skin or sense organ toxicity, according to sources compiled by Scorecard (www.scorecard.org) This ingredient has been restricted for use in cosmetics in Canada. Sursa : http://www.goodguide.com/ingredients/53090-methylisothiazolinone The third most common allergen was methylchloroisothiazolinone/methylisothiazolinone (MCI/MI), a nonformaldehyde preservative, which was present in 92 of the 179 products. A different class of preservatives, the formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, were the next most common allergens; 87 of the 179 products contained one of these allergens (68 contained dimethylol dimethyl [DMDM] hydantoin, 10 contained diazolidinylurea, 5 contained quaternium-15, and 4 contained imidazolidinylurea). Parabens were the next most common preservatives and constituted the seventh most common allergen overall, being present in 43 of the 179 products. Sursa: http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/706406_3