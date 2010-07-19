A fost descoperit vaccinul care opreşte cancerele periculoase

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt răniteACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt rănite

Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...

Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 14 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

A fost descoperit vaccinul care opreşte cancerele periculoase

Ştire online publicată Luni, 19 Iulie 2010. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Un vaccin care opreşte răspândirea în organism a tumorilor provocate de cele mai periculoase tipuri de cancer, mamar, intestinal şi cervical, a fost creat de oamenii de ştiinţă din Marea Britanie. Mii de vieţi ar putea fi salvate în fiecare an cu ajutorul acestui vaccin, care pare să fie eficient şi în cazul cancerului de pancreas şi a celui ovarian, a declarat inventatorul său, profesorul Ray Iles de la Middlesex University din Marea Britanie. În opinia sa, noul vaccin ar putea ajunge pe piaţă într-un interval de cel mult cinci ani. În ciuda progreselor înregistrate de medicina modernă, şase tipuri de cancer fac peste 40.000 de victime în fiecare an în Marea Britanie. Cancerul de vezică, care ocupă locul al patrulea în topul celor mai frecvente tipuri de cancer la bărbaţi, ucide peste 5.000 de britanici în fiecare an şi doar jumătate dintre pacienţi reuşesc să trăiască mai mult de cinci ani după diagnosticare. Cancerul mamar reprezintă cel mai des întâlnit tip de cancer în Regatul Unit, peste 45.000 de cazuri fiind diagnosticate în fiecare an. Această maladie face în fiecare lună peste 1.000 de victime. Vaccinul creat de cercetătorii de la Middlesex University a fost conceput pornind de la premiza potrivit căreia cele mai periculoase tumori produc un hormon care există în mod normal în organism doar pe perioada sarcinii. Gonadotropina corionică umană (hCG) stă la baza testelor de sarcină din lumea întreagă. Vaccinul micşorează tumorile şi, fapt crucial, le împiedică să formeze metastaze. Răspândirea tumorilor în celelalte organe reprezintă principala cauză care provoacă peste 155.000 de decese în fiecare an în Marea Britanie.

Părerea ta contează !
45 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 
1
nanoo
28 mai 2014
nanoo

We have learned a great deal about recovering from narcotic addiction and have found several methods that work well. This is information drug treatment programs would not want out since it would cause them to lose a large number of patients. Would it be better to start with a blog or a website? We eventually hope to make this into an alternative business that would help people get of methadone clinics. Any advice would be greatly appreciated as there is a dire need for this information. Thank you.. nanoo http://nanoochink.com

2
DyUUbXhiJWMdjd
11 octombrie 2014
vvHUuEmffhUwNc

HfkRlA http://www.QS3PE5ZGdxC9IoVKTAPT2DBYpPkMKqfz.com

3
uXlvbPljqCkQwagPY
20 octombrie 2014
PSrMKMkZurOpd

good material thanks where can you buy diflucan over the counter Pro Bowl left tackle Ryan Clady last week reiterated that nothing less than a title will be sufficient in Denver this year when he said, Ă˘ÂÂI think this is a big year for us as a team. We definitely have a lot of expectations: Super Bowl or bust, for the most part.

4
SbnzJBBOnkFlXikQdB
20 octombrie 2014
GarQfxJSjqPHX

Get a job best price diflucan “I doubt she’ll run,” he explained. “She scoped a bit cloudy and my inclination is that it is something coming on rather than her just getting over it. She worked fantastic last week, but you can’t argue with the results of a scope. She did scope badly before York, but we had an extra five days to sort it out that time and got away with it.”

5
etekIOqSInFysf
20 octombrie 2014
ZjrRVeCtYyUmBFbTjK

Sorry, I'm busy at the moment order fluconazole online While some Fed officials, most prominently board governor Jeremy Stein and Kansas City Fed President Esther George, have expressed some concern about asset bubbles, the threat of inflation from the assets purchases known as quantitative easing appears remote for now. If anything inflation remains too low for policymakers' comfort, prompting them to flag this in particular in their July policy statement.

6
fGdhguTLCIuhXMqzNID
20 octombrie 2014
KolwGhiQpVSM

I was born in Australia but grew up in England buy sildalis SNC said late on Tuesday that it sees 2013 profit at C$10 million to C$50 million, down sharply from an earlier estimate of C$220 million to C$235 million. Analysts expected a profit of C$226.83 million, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

7
sLpyQfRSdHlVUoSsgi
20 octombrie 2014
iseNPqSJDF

In a meeting where can i purchase diflucan Spot gold fell 2.6 percent to $1,331 an ounce astensions with Syria eased and on worries the Federal Reservewill begin to scale back its monetary stimulus when it meets onTuesday and Wednesday. Spot silver fell 5 percent to$21.99 an ounce.

8
SCCAJBjJQrlkgy
21 octombrie 2014
lapFCSRprG

I've been made redundant clomid 50mg success pcos "This amount would be far short of net expenditures on certain days, which can be as high as $60 billion," Lew said in a letter to lawmakers. "If we have insufficient cash on hand, it would be impossible for the United States of America to meet all of its obligations for the first time in our history."

9
cYmibBwQgloTBCo
21 octombrie 2014
laJrKwfNKHyTWb

I'm sorry, she's albenza price A court in the northern city of Murmansk, a port city north of the Arctic circle, last week ordered all 30 people who had been aboard the Greenpeace vessel Arctic Sunrise to be held in custody for two months.

10
aFabLOxQehg
21 octombrie 2014
fURNhvkOPMfOG

Please call back later albendazole albenza Export revenue of companies that invest at least $1 billionover five years will also be exempt from the foreign exchangecontrols that have been imposed by the government, according toan announcement in the government's official daily gazette.

45 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 5. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...5 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.3889 secunde