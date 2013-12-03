Traian Băsescu: Ponta nu a înţeles ce am discutat

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Accident grav: O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în DunăreAccident grav: O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre

O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre, în judeţul Caraş-Severin, la această oră fiind mobilizate echipaje ale Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU), precum şi scafandri.Potrivit primelor informaţii transmise de ISU ...

Stirile zilei de Sâmbătă, 07 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Traian Băsescu: Ponta nu a înţeles ce am discutat

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 03 Decembrie 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Preşedintele Traian Băsescu susţine o declaraţie de presă, la această oră, la Palatul Cotroceni.

Principalele declaraţii ale preşedintelui:

Am fost de acord cu întâlnirea cu ponta în speranţa că putem discuta despre creşterea accizei la combustibil pe care o consider dăunătoare. Vor fi creşteri la alimente, la preţul de transport. Părerea mea este că, urmărind declaraţia premierului, acesta nu a înţeles ce am discutat. A crezut că am discutat despre buget, dar eu am discutat despre acciză.

Eu voi utiliza instrumentele pe care le am pentru a atrage atenţia că această creştere va afecta puternic şi populaţia şi companiile.

Sunt resurse în buget şi pentru indexarea pensiilor, şi pentru creşterea salariului minim pe economie. Susţin şi creşterea venitului minim garantat.

Prin renunţarea la acciză, resursele cu care se diminuează veniturile bugetului de stat trebuie tăiate de la excesul de la Ministerul Dezvoltării şi sunt resurse plantate în diverse locuri din bugetul de stat.

De ce insist să se facă tăierile de la domnul Dragnea? Pentru că aceştia sunt bani electorali, destinaţi mobilizării primarilor pentru europarlamentare şi prezidenţiale. Se pare că aşa funcţionează unii primari, dacă li se bagă fisele în tonomat.

Premierul putea să îi pună pe primari să pregătească proiecte pe care să le finanţeze cu bani europeni şi nu cu bani luaţi dintr-o taxă care afectează populaţia.

Aceasta a fost discuţia cu Victor Ponta, de a renunţa la taxa suplimentară pe combustibil.

Refuzul meu de a semna memorandumul prin care să aprob negocierile cu Fondul nu are nicio semnificaţie din punct de vedere al menţinerii acordului. Acordul este pentru perioada 2013-2015 şi el nu se întrerupe doar dacă programul deraiază, dacă nu se respectă criteriile macro-economice stabilite la semnare.

Părerea ta contează !
1250 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 125. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...125 
1
Issac
5 august 2015
+3 : -3
ytlqVLWQkPTEU

Very interesting tale supra 50 sildenafil citrate cost Getting to Jiu Valley Ă˘ÂÂ once home to a powerful coal mining industry that has since fallen on bad times Ă˘ÂÂ is difficult. The main road there is currently closed to traffic three days a week because of repair works, so I arrived in the small Jiu Valley town of Aninoasa after driving for 7 hours on detour roads. It is roughly 330 kms (205 miles) to Aninoasa from the Romanian capital Bucharest.

2
Willie
5 august 2015
+3 : -3
ZQVYiJBACNZGH

I'll text you later maxarouse ingredients Ford builds the F-150 in Kansas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan. The Dearborn truck factory was partially shut down during the last week of June to allow for some "facility work" for the new F-150, according to a May plant newsletter.

3
Filiberto
5 august 2015
+3 : -3
QxOIbyEjMMvhTXUoIx

Can I call you back? nutrex vitrix maximum The “Come and Get It” beauty,Â who turns 21 on July 22, and Bieber splitÂ in late 2012Â after dating for almost two years. It’s been an on-and-off again 2013 for the two pop stars, with rumors of a reunion surfacing monthly.

4
Julius
5 august 2015
+3 : -3
WDdxNxBozlg

What do you do? order supra 50 sildenafil citrate "These (Yervoy) survival results could even double or triplewith anti-PD1/PDL1 monoclonal antibodies, and metastaticmelanoma could become a curable disease for perhaps more than 50percent of patients over the coming five to 10 years," Eggermontsaid.

5
Amado
5 august 2015
+3 : -3
yjJwDcoiFyJg

Very interesting tale vidalista ct 20 Which it does, actually, because as any Angeleno knows, the surface streets are never any better. In this case, a short afternoon rain, combined with the freaky wave situation, is sending water chockablock with sharks up through the storm drains and over the traffic barriers.

6
Donny
5 august 2015
+2 : -2
hDkkmNaYSjfVl

I'm from England order maxarouse Ă˘ÂÂWe are all a family, and unlike other shows, we promote from within. So itĂ˘ÂÂs not like weĂ˘ÂÂre bringing in someone from outside thatĂ˘ÂÂs going to reconceive the show,Ă˘ÂÂ Hurd said. She added that GimpleĂ˘ÂÂs writing credits include some of the most Ă˘ÂÂiconicĂ˘ÂÂ episodes of Ă˘ÂÂThe Walking DeadĂ˘ÂÂ Ă˘ÂÂ like season twoĂ˘ÂÂs Ă˘ÂÂPretty Much Dead Already,Ă˘ÂÂ in which it emerged that a little girl named Sophia, who had survived the zombie apocalypse with her parents, had become a Walker.

7
Hector
5 august 2015
+2 : -2
pVOUprWMxDkOWGSXp

I'm a partner in genegra viagra strips 25mg They were the first Americans killed in a dramatic outbreak of Somali-based maritime piracy off the Horn of Africa that has since waned significantly in the face of stepped-up international naval patrols.

8
Cedric
5 august 2015
+2 : -2
PuOWoeKQBMTETMK

Could you give me some smaller notes? vidalista ervaringen The uranium fuel supplier, which is awaiting funds from theU.S. government for an enrichment project, said it may have tofurlough some workers or slow down work at the project if theshutdown extends past Oct. 15.

9
Ezekiel
5 august 2015
+2 : -2
INSPgqJAuM

Languages pros and cons of vitrix During its time in Greenland, one of the major goals of the GROVER deploymentĂÂ was proving that the robot could execute commands sent from afar over an Iridium satellite connection. It, according to NASA,

10
Dexter
5 august 2015
+2 : -1
cbAPQIiFTeLETtY

I sing in a choir lek filagra Gen. Giap executed a ruse, sending Viet Minh forces toward Laos to lure French troops into the area in a bid to cut them off. The general then built a series of trenches around the French garrison to starve his opponents of food and ammunition, in a brutal 57-day siege. The French artillery commander, overcome with guilt at underestimating the Viet Minh's prowess, blew himself up with a grenade.

1250 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 125. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...125 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.4652 secunde