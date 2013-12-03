Traian Băsescu: Ponta nu a înţeles ce am discutat

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
O maşină în care se află patru persoane, între care un copil, a căzut în Dunăre, în judeţul Caraş-Severin, la această oră fiind mobilizate echipaje ale Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU), precum şi scafandri.Potrivit primelor informaţii transmise de ISU ...
Very interesting tale supra 50 sildenafil citrate cost Getting to Jiu Valley Ă˘ÂÂ once home to a powerful coal mining industry that has since fallen on bad times Ă˘ÂÂ is difficult. The main road there is currently closed to traffic three days a week because of repair works, so I arrived in the small Jiu Valley town of Aninoasa after driving for 7 hours on detour roads. It is roughly 330 kms (205 miles) to Aninoasa from the Romanian capital Bucharest.
I'll text you later maxarouse ingredients Ford builds the F-150 in Kansas City, Missouri and Dearborn, Michigan. The Dearborn truck factory was partially shut down during the last week of June to allow for some "facility work" for the new F-150, according to a May plant newsletter.
Can I call you back? nutrex vitrix maximum The “Come and Get It” beauty,Â who turns 21 on July 22, and Bieber splitÂ in late 2012Â after dating for almost two years. It’s been an on-and-off again 2013 for the two pop stars, with rumors of a reunion surfacing monthly.
What do you do? order supra 50 sildenafil citrate "These (Yervoy) survival results could even double or triplewith anti-PD1/PDL1 monoclonal antibodies, and metastaticmelanoma could become a curable disease for perhaps more than 50percent of patients over the coming five to 10 years," Eggermontsaid.
Very interesting tale vidalista ct 20 Which it does, actually, because as any Angeleno knows, the surface streets are never any better. In this case, a short afternoon rain, combined with the freaky wave situation, is sending water chockablock with sharks up through the storm drains and over the traffic barriers.
I'm from England order maxarouse Ă˘ÂÂWe are all a family, and unlike other shows, we promote from within. So itĂ˘ÂÂs not like weĂ˘ÂÂre bringing in someone from outside thatĂ˘ÂÂs going to reconceive the show,Ă˘ÂÂ Hurd said. She added that GimpleĂ˘ÂÂs writing credits include some of the most Ă˘ÂÂiconicĂ˘ÂÂ episodes of Ă˘ÂÂThe Walking DeadĂ˘ÂÂ Ă˘ÂÂ like season twoĂ˘ÂÂs Ă˘ÂÂPretty Much Dead Already,Ă˘ÂÂ in which it emerged that a little girl named Sophia, who had survived the zombie apocalypse with her parents, had become a Walker.
I'm a partner in genegra viagra strips 25mg They were the first Americans killed in a dramatic outbreak of Somali-based maritime piracy off the Horn of Africa that has since waned significantly in the face of stepped-up international naval patrols.
Could you give me some smaller notes? vidalista ervaringen The uranium fuel supplier, which is awaiting funds from theU.S. government for an enrichment project, said it may have tofurlough some workers or slow down work at the project if theshutdown extends past Oct. 15.
Languages pros and cons of vitrix During its time in Greenland, one of the major goals of the GROVER deploymentĂÂ was proving that the robot could execute commands sent from afar over an Iridium satellite connection. It, according to NASA,
I sing in a choir lek filagra Gen. Giap executed a ruse, sending Viet Minh forces toward Laos to lure French troops into the area in a bid to cut them off. The general then built a series of trenches around the French garrison to starve his opponents of food and ammunition, in a brutal 57-day siege. The French artillery commander, overcome with guilt at underestimating the Viet Minh's prowess, blew himself up with a grenade.