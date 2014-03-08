Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017

Traian Băsescu a aprobat participarea României la misiunea OSCE din Ucraina

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 08 Martie 2014. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Preşedintele Traian Băsescu a declarat, după Consiliul European de la Bruxelles, că România are un rol în rezolvarea situaţiei din Ucraina, în acest sens aprobând în timpul Consiliului participarea cu personal la misiunea OSCE din Crimeea. 

„În timp ce mă aflam în Consiliu, am aprobat participarea cu personal la misiunea OSCE. Deocamdată, viabil este OSCE, deja am aprobat participarea cu experţi în intelligence şi vom vedea mai departe cu ce vom putea contribui, dar sigur vom avea un rol, pentru că am probat că suntem buni cunoscători ai situaţiei din Ucraina şi avem şi 400.000 de vorbitori de limbă română în Ucraina şi 650 de kilometri de frontieră”, a spus Băsescu.

Şeful statului a mai ţinut să arate că în intervenţia avută în cadrul Consiliului a subliniat faptul că un mare avantaj al României este că nu este dependentă de gazul rusesc, iar cei 20% pe care îi importăm îi putem substitui în orice moment din altă parte.„Am subliniat faptul că România nu are contracte de armament, nu are interese economice majore în relaţia cu Federaţia Rusă, deci suntem o ţară care putem avea oricând o poziţie echilibrată, şi din punctul de vedere al independenţei energetice, şi al exportului de armament şi din punct de vedere cultural, ceea ce nu e puţin lucru”, a menţionat el.

