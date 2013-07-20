Sondajele arată că judeţul Constanţa ar trebui să fie reşedinţă de regiune

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Sănătate Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Sondajele arată că judeţul Constanţa ar trebui să fie reşedinţă de regiune

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 20 Iulie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Sondajele realizate pentru desemnarea capitalelor viitoarelor regiuni de dezvoltare au stabilit care sunt oraşele favorite. Astfel, Bucureşti, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iaşi, Braşov, Ploieşti şi Constanţa sunt oraşele considerate favorite pentru a deveni capitalele viitoarelor regiuni de dezvoltare, potrivit unui sondaj realizat la solicitarea autorităţilor şi prezentat de vicepremierul Liviu Dragnea.

Vicepremierul Liviu Dragnea a declarat, la finalul unei dezbateri ce a avut ca temă regionalizarea şi descentralizarea, că un sondaj de opinie realizat la nivelul tuturor viitoarelor regiuni de dezvoltare arată care sunt oraşele pe care locuitorii din diverse zone ale ţării le preferă pentru a deveni reşedinţe de regiuni.

Conform rezultatelor acestui sondaj, opiniile exprimate de populaţia din interiorul fiecărei regiuni de dezvoltare, aşa cum au fost acestea creionate până în prezent, arată drept favorite municipiile Bucureşti, Timişoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iaşi, Braşov, Ploieşti şi Constanţa.

Astfel, în regiunea care ar urma să includă judeţele Constanţa, Tulcea, Brăila, Galaţi, Buzău şi Vrancea, 23,8% din cei chestionaţi vor ca municipiul Constanţa să fie reşedinţă de regiune, pe locurile următoare aflându-se Galaţi - 14,8% şi Brăila - 14,4%.

Întrebat cât de mult va cântări acest sondaj în decizia care va fi luată în ceea ce priveşte stabilirea reşedinţelor viitoarelor regiuni, Dragnea a spus că se va ţine cont şi de rezultatele acestei cercetări sociologice.

„Sondajul cântăreşte, dar să ştiţi că cel mai mare câştig pentru un oraş care va deveni reşedinţa unei regiuni va fi prestigiul, şi spun asta pentru a mai detensiona această dezbatere pătimaşă. În fiecare regiune există două, trei judeţe care sunt acum într-un război, între ghilimele, dar vreau să le spun tuturor să nu se aştepte că, dacă va fi reşedinţa regiunii undeva, toată bogăţia din regiune vine acolo. Doamne, fereşte! Acesta este şi motivul pentru care vrem să punem în toate reşedinţele de judeţ instituţii regionale, pentru ca fiecare comunitate judeţeană să simtă beneficiile acestui proces de regionalizare”, a spus Liviu Dragnea într-o conferinţă de presă.

În altă ordine de idei, după cum se ştie, judeţul Constanţa face parte din regiunea Sud-Est. Cu toate acestea, la o eventuală reîmpărţire a regiunilor, după cum susţin politicienii constănţeni, este posibil ca pe viitor judeţul Constanţa să facă parte din regiunea Dobrogea, alături de judeţul Tulcea.

De altfel, după cum decurg lucrurile, oamenii cu influenţă din judeţ se zbat mai mult pentru înfiinţarea regiunii Dobrogea şi nu pentru obţinerea statutului de reşedinţă de judeţ a Constanţei în cadrul regiunii Sud-Est. Legat de acest subiect, Liviu Dragnea a spus că nu a fost luată o decizie finală privind formarea regiunii Sud-Est sau a regiunii Dobrogea din care ar trebui să facă parte şi judeţul Constanţa.

„Dacă desenăm regiunea Dobrogea există argumente să nu o condamnăm. Există o varietate de resurse, există mai multe forme de relief, există multiculturalitate şi interacţiune socială în Dobrogea. Există Marea Neagră şi un potenţial de dezvoltare a portului Constanţa. Mai există un program serios pentru Delta Dunării. Însă încă nu am luat o decizie privind formarea regiunii Dobrogea”, a mai spus viceprim-ministrul Liviu Dragnea.

Totodată, Liviu Dragnea a precizat că este susţinător al regiunii Dobrogea, urmând ca, până la sfârşitul anului să se ia o decizie finală în acest sens.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

„Mă consider homosexual, în egală măsură cu a mă considera femeie“
Scandal pe câinii maidanezi din Constanţa. Deputatul REMUS CERNEA s-a încăierat cu MIRCEA SOLCANU!
„Am certitudinea că va exista Regiunea Dobrogea”
Părerea ta contează !
11 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 
1
gavroche
20 iulie 2013
+3 : -3
pai adormitu de constanta

a organizat un referendum impotriva regionalizarii... acum vrea sa fie capitala de regiune?

2
noni
20 iulie 2013
+5 : -3
corect

Dar atunci, nu era ideea lor, era a altora si tot atunci, s-au folosit de acel referundum, ca sa scoata lumea la urne sa ii mai dea un mandat lui pastaie, cel de umbla cu vata in chiloti prin videoclipuri. Si asta cu vata, o stiu din sursa sigura, de oa cineva care a participat la filmari. Daca va uitati cu atentie, se vede un pumn de vata ca si inlocuitor de instrument, trebuia cumva camuflat defectul, defectului.

3
christian loboutin
23 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
christian loboutin

Pour moi, c'était l'occasion de revenir et de redonner a ma communauté qui ont tant donné pour moi. Oui, nous essayons de gagner des matchs, mais en meme temps, nous essayons de développer de jeunes garçons en hommes. 19932007, Columbia est allé aux séries 14 a 15 ans, mais Basquette louboutin femme n'ont pas depuis 2007. Les premieres fissures dans la Vuitton bagages Louis survient le lendemain matin, quand le corps d'Alan se trouve, dans ce qui semble etre un accident de grimper sur une montagne voisine. Que Nora avis sont les différentes réactions des membres du groupe, de la douleur, a l'indifférence, a peut-etre quelque chose de plus sinistre. Au cours des 50 années que la retraite exclusive a été en existence, c'est la premiere mort, le ranch a, entorses jamais expérimentés, et une attaque cardiaque légere a partir de surmenage détenait le précédent record. christian loboutin http://www.ville-bollene.fr/louboutin_chaussures.php?p=christian loboutin

4
solde christian louboutin
24 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
solde christian louboutin

De pouvez-vous acheter des chaussures Christian Louboutin en ligne le mot abonnement, il est entendu déja que ces sites ont besoin d'un peu de quantité de charges si l'on veut avoir acces a travers eux. solde christian louboutin http://www.ville-bollene.fr/louboutin_chaussures.php?p=solde christian louboutin

5
louboutin boots
1 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
louboutin boots

PUIS Probablement passant sur Beaucoup de chaussure poques Diverses Apprendre chef d'uvre, sans Doute Barbie a ACTUELLEMENT disparatre de la vue, laisser le Temps de testeur Cette Fois Shangchuan Qi immortel. Ce de Sont les burberry seront sujets susceptibles d'tre expdis Directement dans Le ciel, et Ont la capacit de Connaissance, Vous pourriez may Tre Mme Le dsir de mourir. Maispropos de chmage actuel des PRT financiers, Faible lit bébé Christian Louboutin Bottes, Vous Aurez Envie de tracas Au sujet Les minuscules PEUR DE et l'accsla quantit ncessaire coulée CRER Votre Argent Au CAS o Vous n'avez PAS TOUTES les-proccupations. louboutin boots http://www.ville-bollene.fr/louboutin_chaussures.php?p=louboutin boots

6
louboutin soldes
1 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
louboutin soldes

Comparaison pic a mon Louis Vuitton bourse française (Porte Monnaie Viennois) dans Vernis Amarante qui est un type de cuir verni utilisé par BT. La couleur Amarante est tres similaire a CL Bourgogne métal, mais celui-ci semble avoir des nuances plus rouges et est moins sombre par rapport a BT.Les chaussures sont tres a l'aise comme je m'y attendais. Ils ont un look Bianca mais est mieux équilibré avec un talon plus épais. Je n'ai jamais été un fan de la Bianca pour cette raison. J'ai trouvé l'orteil est trop ronde et maladroit par rapport a son talon mince. louboutin soldes http://www.ville-bollene.fr/louboutin_chaussures.php?p=louboutin soldes

7
asics kinsei 3
2 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
asics kinsei 3

Die auf dieser Website ver?ffentlichten Inhalte unterliegen dem deutschen Urheber- und Leistungsschutzrecht. Jede vom deutschen Urheber- und Leistungsschutzrecht nicht zugelassene Verwertung bedarf der vorherigen schriftlichen Zustimmung des Anbieters oder jeweiligen Rechteinhabers.Super starken Halt soll sie bieten. asics kinsei 3 http://www.strongerbritney.com.ar/asics.php?p=asics kinsei 3

8
asics gel dedicate
2 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
asics gel dedicate

Meister der D?mpfung ist die Linie der Asics Gel Nimbus, Asics Gel Culumus und Asics Gel Stratus. Der Asics Nimbus erhebt den Führungsanspruch beim Thema D?mpfung und garantiert ein super Laufgefühl. Sein Gef?hrte, der Asics Culumus, ist der meistverkaufte Gel Schuh und konzentriert sich auf D?mpfung im vorderen Fu?bereich. Der dritte im Bunde, der Gel Stratus, setzt auf D?mpfung im hinteren Fu?bereich. Die Modelle Asics Foundation und Ascis Fortitude bieten den besten Schutz und Bewegungskontrolle für kompaktere L?ufer. Wer querfeldein l?uft freut sich auf Asics Gel Trabuco oder die Asics Schuhe mit den vielsagenden Namen wie Asics Attack oder Asics Enduro. asics gel dedicate http://www.strongerbritney.com.ar/asics.php?p=asics gel dedicate

9
hogan rebel
31 decembrie 2013
hplruxya@gmail.com

outlet hogan[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/hoganoutlet.html]outlet hogan[/url]hogan online[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/hoganoutlet.html]hogan online[/url]spaccio hogan[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/hoganoutlet.html]spaccio hogan[/url]hogan donna[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/hoganoutlet.html]hogan donna[/url]scarpe hogan uomo[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/hoganoutlet.html]scarpe hogan uomo[/url]hogan uomo[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/hoganoutlet.html]hogan uomo[/url]scarpe hogan[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/scarpehogan.html]scarpe hogan[/url]hogan sito ufficiale[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/scarpehogan.html]hogan sito ufficiale[/url]hogan interactive[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/scarpehogan.html]hogan interactive[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/scarpehogan.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan outlet[url=http://www.gandolfi-depinto.it/scarpehogan.html]hogan outlet[/url]outlet hogan[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/hogandonna.html]outlet hogan[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/hogandonna.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan outlet[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/hogandonna.html]hogan outlet[/url]hogan donna[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/hogandonna.html]hogan donna[/url]spaccio hogan[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/hogandonna.html]spaccio hogan[/url]hogan online[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/hogandonna.html]hogan online[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/HoganInteractive.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan online[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/HoganInteractive.html]hogan online[/url]outlet hogan[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/HoganInteractive.html]outlet hogan[/url]hogan sito ufficiale[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/HoganInteractive.html]hogan sito ufficiale[/url]hogan interactive[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/HoganInteractive.html]hogan interactive[/url]hogan scarpe[url=http://www.centromedicopiumazzo.it/HoganInteractive.html]hogan scarpe[/url]scarpe hogan[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/hoganrebel.html]scarpe hogan[/url]hogan outlet[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/hoganrebel.html]hogan outlet[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/hoganrebel.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan sito ufficiale[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/hoganrebel.html]hogan sito ufficiale[/url]hogan online[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/hoganrebel.html]hogan online[/url]outlet hogan[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/hoganrebel.html]outlet hogan[/url]spaccio hogan[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/spacciohogan.html]spaccio hogan[/url]hogan uomo[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/spacciohogan.html]hogan uomo[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/spacciohogan.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan sito ufficiale[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/spacciohogan.html]hogan sito ufficiale[/url]hogan interactive[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/spacciohogan.html]hogan interactive[/url]hogan donna[url=http://www.emmeti-srl.it/it/spacciohogan.html]hogan donna[/url]hogan online[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]hogan online[/url]hogan interactive[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]hogan interactive[/url]hogan scarpe[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]hogan scarpe[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan donna[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]hogan donna[/url]spaccio hogan[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]spaccio hogan[/url]hogan interactive [url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganuomo.html]hogan interactive [/url]hogan scarpe[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganuomo.html]hogan scarpe[/url]hogan rebel[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganuomo.html]hogan rebel[/url]hogan uomo[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganuomo.html]hogan uomo[/url]scarpe hogan uomo[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganuomo.html]scarpe hogan uomo[/url]hogan donna[url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganuomo.html]hogan donna[/url]hogan scarpe[url=http://www.ilmercantedisogni.it/it/hoganscarpe.html]hogan scarpe[/url]scarpe hogan[url=http://www.ilmercantedisogni.it/it/hoganscarpe.html]scarpe hogan[/url]hogan sito ufficiale[url=http://www.ilmercantedisogni.it/it/hoganscarpe.html]hogan sito ufficiale[/url]hogan interactive[url=http://www.ilmercantedisogni.it/it/hoganscarpe.html]hogan interactive[/url] [url=http://www.entecerma.it/it/hoganonline.html]hogan rebel[/url] hogan rebel

10
kMoiFlkGlMAFQvOdsy
8 aprilie 2014
BDReNKBZjhooqDzmVG

7L5MOh eccpenuwgcbm, [url=http://epwhohmoubaz.com/]epwhohmoubaz[/url], [link=http://nzfpwbvgazfe.com/]nzfpwbvgazfe[/link], http://amhexzrenrtu.com/

11 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 2. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.5197 secunde