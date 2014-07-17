PDL fuzionează cu Forţa Civică. Dănuţ Culeţu ar urma să primească un post de vicepreşedinte

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...
Entuziasmul dlui Culetu i se citeste pe figura . FC trece la PDL , ambele trec la PNL ,unde se vor intalni cu PM . Nu e rau deloc . Va rezulta un partid tot atat de puternic cum a fost inainte de a se dezbina fiecare din prea multa dragoste pentru democratie . Este necesar sa ne intrebam cum vor reusi acesti politicianisti sa realizeze o constructie politica solida dupa ce au fost incapabili sa - si consolideze organizatiile din care au plecat pentru a reveni acum in functii subordonate . Din experienta politica romaneasca de dupa 1990 , mai mult ca sigur ca efectele pozitive ale acestor manevre vor fi anulate sau intarziate de lupta pentru functii pana la si dupa unificare . Exista de data asta o mare sansa . Cu ocazia alegerilor care vor avea loc pentru aprobarea unificarii dreptei , toti actualii lideri sa fie schimbati cu oameni total diferiti de alde Chiru , Hasotti , Dragomir , Culetu , Manea , Palaz , Udrea , Antonescu si altii asemenea lor care nu au facut nimic pentru binele cetatenilor preocupati fiind doar de interesele lor personale si de gasca . Mai e si varianta sa le dorim succes si sa se inteleaga intre ei pentru locurile cele mai confortabile , iar noi sa ne rugam pentru sanatatea lor si mentinerea lor in activitate la nivel inalt , ca nu cumva in locul lor sa vina altii si mai rai .
