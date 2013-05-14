Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Luni, 09 Octombrie 2017

O nouă troiţă de rugăciune sfinţită în comuna Peştera

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 14 Mai 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Primarul comunei Peştera, Valentin Vrabie, a continuat seria inaugurării troiţelor din localitatea pe care o conduce. Astfel, cu ocazia Zilei Comunei Peştera, edilul a inaugurat cel de-al cincilea loc în care oamenii se pot opri şi bea o gură de apă, dar şi să se roage atunci când simt nevoia.

Slujba de sfinţire a cişmelei închinate lui Iisus Hristos a fost oficiată de Înalt Prea Sfinţia Sa Arhiepiscopul Tomisului, Teodosie. Noul loc de rugăciune se află în apropierea Bisericii Ador-mirea Maicii Domnului din comună.

La finalul slujbei, IPS Teodosie a lăudat iniţiativa primarului Valentin Vrabie de a face troiţe unde trecătorii se pot opri o clipă.

„Este atât de semnificativă această troiţă şi atât de frumos executată, de aceea este o bucurie deosebită pentru mine personal, pentru toţi slujitorii. Dumnezeu v-a întărit, să fiţi dârz în tot ceea ce aveţi de împlinit şi cu cât sunt piedicile mai mari, cu atât să fiţi mai puternic, pentru că omul care nu are ispite, nu are piedici, înseamnă că nu prea face nimic. Să vă aşteptaţi şi la vorbe întoarse, pentru că oamenii văd albul şi zic negru, văd frumos şi spun că-i urât, văd că-i bine şi spun că-i rău. Vreau să vă felicit domnule primar pe dumneavoastră, pe toţi colaboratorii dumneavoastră, îi îmbrăţişez pe toţi din comuna aceasta şi ştiu că vă pregătiţi pentru Sfânta Biserică şi vom fi aproape să facem o biserică model, să o restaurăm şi să fie cu adevărat comuna aceasta un model aşa cum o simt şi o văd în sufletul meu”, a spus IPS Teodosie.

La rândul lui, primarul Valentin Vrabie a spus că ideea înfiinţării unei troiţe îi aparţine, din dorinţa ca cei care uită să se închine, să se oprească la troiţă pentru a bea puţină apă şi a se pleca în faţa lui Dumnezeu şi a se închina.

„Suntem mulţi oameni care zilnic uităm să ne închinăm, să ne aplecăm în faţa Mântuitorului, în faţa lui Dumnezeu, şi am făcut în aşa fel încât fiecare troiţă să poarte un simbol al credinţei, atunci când cel însetat se duce să se adape, automat va face plecăciune în faţa lui Dumnezeu şi se va închina”, a spus edilul Valentin Vrabie.

