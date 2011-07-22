Instituţii de învăţământ reabilitate în comuna Nicolae Bălcescu

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victimeACCIDENT RUTIER LA IEŞIREA DIN LUMINA. Două victime

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Instituţii de învăţământ reabilitate în comuna Nicolae Bălcescu

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 22 Iulie 2011. Autor: Alexandra BĂLAN
Viorel Bălan
Instituţii de învăţământ reabilitate în comuna Nicolae Bălcescu - nicolaebalcescuvasilebalanfotoad-1311280419.jpg
Administraţia locală a comunei Nicolae Bălcescu este implicată, în această perioadă,în mai multe proiecte privind reabilitarea instituţiilor de învăţământ. Astfel, prin intermediul unei sponsorizări din partea OMV, primarul comunei Nicolae Bălcescu, Viorel Bălan, a reuşit să amenajeze un mini-teren de fotbal în curtea şcolii din Dorobanţu. Proiectul este aproape de finali-zare, iar valoarea de investiţie este de 200.000 lei. În plus, tot prin acelaşi tip de colaborare, au fost reabilitate grădiniţa şi şcoala de lângă fostul IAS Dorobanţu. Pentru refacerea celor două clădiri, Primăria Nicolae Bălcescu a primit o sponsorizare de aproximativ 300.000 lei. Şi acest proiect este aproape de finalizare. "Am obţinut sponsorizare de la OMV pentru construirea unui mini-teren de fotbal la şcoala din Dorobanţu. Tot prin sponsorizare, am reabilitat şcoala şi grădiniţa de lângă fostul IAS, care erau într-o stare destul de proastă. OMV-ul a amplasat câteva turbine eoliene în localitate, pentru care am dat autorizaţii şi am primit sponsorizări pentru reabilitarea acestor con-strucţii. Suntem aproape de încheiere cu toate cele trei proiecte", a explicat Viorel Bălan. Primarul din Bălcescu a menţionat că şi alte firme vor demara cât de curând amplasarea unor turbine eoliene pe raza comunei, autorizaţiile în acest sens fiind deja eliberate de către administraţia locală. ***Tot în stadiu de lucru, se află şi baza sportivă din localitate. Construcţia clădirii a început în decembrie 2010 şi, potrivit declaraţiilor lui Bălan, aceasta va fi terminată până la sfârşitul lui 2011. Costurile se ridică la 700.000 lei, bani veniţi prin Ordonanţa Guvernului nr. 7/2006 privind instituirea Programului de dezvoltare a infrastructurii din spaţiul rural.Pe lângă baza sportivă, în această perioadă, se lucrează şi la construirea bisericii din localitatea Dorobanţu. Fondurile necesare pentru această lucrare vin din bugetul primăriei. Până la momentul actual, au fost turnate turlele şi se lucrează la construcţia acoperişului. O altă activitate ce va ţine administraţia locală Nicolae Bălcescu ocupată vizează asfaltarea a 11 kilometri de străzi interioare prin intermediul Programul de "10.000 km de drumuri" al Ministerul Dezvoltării Regionale şi Turismului. Potrivit declaraţiilor primarului, alocarea fondurilor a fost aprobată, licitaţia a fost făcută, urmând ca, pe viitor, să fie demarate lucrările propriu-zise. În ceea ce priveşte lucrările de infrastructură realizate din bugetul propriu, primăria a pietruit mai multe drumuri ocolitoare din jurul localităţii pentru a redirecţiona traficul agricol. "Am făcut drumuri ocolitoare, pentru ca traficul de tonaj mare, adică maşinile cu cereale şi celelalte maşini agricole, să nu mai treacă prin comună. Au fost lucrări de pietruire a drumurile cu fonduri alocate de la bugetul local", a explicat primarul din Nicolae Bălcescu. Bălan se declară liniştit în privinţa faptului că a reuşit să soluţioneze problema privind alimentarea cu apă. Potrivit spuselor sale, anul trecut au fost forate două puncte de alimentare, iar anul acesta, alte două. Sistemul a fost echipat cu puţuri noi, racordat la cel existent şi dat în folosinţă. Costul total pentru această lucrare a fost de 400.000 lei.

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Picnic în pădurea de la Dumbrăveni, cu parlamentarii constănţeni
Cazinoul poate fi salvat. Iată cum
„UDMR ameninţă voalat cu părăsirea coaliţiei în urma cazului Borbely“
Părerea ta contează !
1
クリスチャンルブタン
6 septembrie 2014
クリスチャンルブタン

and others will make you feel as if you are driving too fast often times. The Hurricane will travel with a maximum of eight miles per hour. While in a car クリスチャンルブタン http://www.lamartcorp.com/modules/mod_menu/rakuten_cl_0.php

2
ハンドバッグ ケイトスペード
6 septembrie 2014
ハンドバッグ ケイトスペード

you will find changing the color of your chair is a snap with the interchanging panels on the Parti chair.What do you need to put the Parti together if you have disassembled it?You don!?t need any tools to put your scooter back together again. The Parti scooter is one you can assemble in just a few minutes ハンドバッグ ケイトスペード http://www.dmwai.com/webalizer/kate-spade-0.html

3
時計 casio
6 septembrie 2014
時計 casio

but the designers do have a keen eye out for new materials and as soon as an exciting new material arrives on the scene they quickly set about exploring possibilities with the new material.And when carbon fiber arrived on the scene as a modern material with exceptional qualities designers even outside the industry for which the material was meant started exploring how the material could be used. And some of the most talented designers are those who design body kits for the car aftermarket accessories industry. And they quickly realized how the fact that the carbon fiber was light and strong material could benefit their customers.Carbon fiber body kits were expensive when they were launched and still are not the cheapest body kits but the advantage that they deliver is well worth the expense. Since these body kits are light they do not add much weight to the car. And if like a racing car a lot of surfaces need to be mounted then the light weight is crucial 時計 casio http://www.ispsc.edu.ph/nav/japandi/casio-rakuten-5.html

Articole pe aceeaşi temă

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 0.2204 secunde