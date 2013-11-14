Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Guvernul decide astăzi asupra legii descentralizării şi legii bugetului de stat pe 2014

Ştire online publicată Joi, 14 Noiembrie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Proiectele de acte normative privind descentralizarea şi bugetul de stat pe 2014 vor fi dezbătute în şedinţa de Guvern de astăzi, informează Biroul de presă al Executivului.

Premierul Victor Ponta a anunţat, miercuri seară, la Palatul Victoria, că asupra celor două proiecte de lege s-a ajuns la un acord final atât în cadrul Executivului, după discuţiile informale avute cu miniştrii, cât şi în plan politic la nivelul USL după o discuţie telefonică purtată cu co-preşedintele USL, preşedintele PNL Crin Antonescu.

„În urma unei zile extrem de lungi, împreună cu domnul vicepremier Chiţoiu, practic am finalizat datele ţinând de construcţia bugetului, şi împreună cu domnul vicepremier Dragnea, ţinând de descentralizare. Practic, avem un acord în cadrul Guvernului.L-am sunat şi pe Crin Antonescu, ca să fiu sigur că avem acordul final referitor şi la susţinerea politică a celor două documente esenţiale, bugetul pe 2014 şi legea descentralizării. Joi, până la ora 12,00, se finalizează documentele, se adoptă în şedinţa de guvern. Şi imediat după şedinţa de Guvern, împreună cu domnul vicepremier Chiţoiu vă vom prezenta detaliat, pe înţelesul tuturor cetăţenilor, toate datele care ţin de buget", a afirmat premierul, citat de Agerpres. 

