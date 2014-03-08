Gabriela Firea de la PSD vrea alocaţie diferenţiată pentru copii

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.
caci asta nedreptateste copiii; (In fata legii, toti cetatenii sunt egali, indiferent de...... Parca asa scrie in Constitutie.) dar daca se va face, va trebui ca pentru familiile monoparentale, ajutorul sa fie mai mare... Si nu doar economic. Mai trebuie adaugate facilitati la caldura (lemne/gaze), rechizite, mancare suplimentara pentru copiii care fac sport de performanta.
Madam Firea bate şaua să priceapă calu' . M-am prins şi o susţin. Copiii de ţigani sunt câte 4-5-6 într-o familie şi merită indemnizaţie dublă sau chiar triplă ca să nu mai fure. Bine a zis preşedintele : -" ţiganii trăiesc din ce fură " .
That dip weed scented the air , and a new translation of the earthy , we must make you see is eyeful of fragrance , the scenery is so beautiful! Come here, you will feel so much better atmosphere , is so refreshing , is so fascinating hollister uk sale outlet co http://hollisteruksaleoutletco.blogspot.com/
So soulful eyes, goes melancholy face , is the memory can never be erased really hurt, fragile life , only he , who did make my heart had broken out of their wits to crack too ! michael kors bags uk sale http://9m.no/??
Yesterday was warm and sunny campus, but today cold pressing. http://url7.me/77sN1 http://url7.me/77sN1
Following supper they're going upon for some time, there isn't any 1 talked the term. "I review this, actually, all of us 2 adore internship pretty pleased, vibrant content material, although nearly really feel. inch inch Oh, you've not really a little bit such as me personally oh? inch http://bit.ly/Tra4Ta http://bit.ly/Tra4Ta
Chong Shanghai broad, longing for the sea of emotion , like the sea of blue. Sometimes , would be journeying to breed a hint of imagination , fantasy birth wings fearlessly into petrel , launched vigorous wings , before the storm , bravely proud to fly between the clouds and the sea, into the sky while , while hovering at low altitude , strong waves splashing droplets wings straight fearless . Such a scene, how fascinating , how amazing ! http://bit.ly/1jXPGjB http://bit.ly/1jXPGjB
Memories of the old house is set in front of the two plane trees, cicadas in summer when there will be a lot of pups. I keep in there every evening on a tree to find 10 more than a few, it is undoubtedly the best that's delicious, rain, rain drops on leaves huge plane trees, crackling. In the quiet of the night makes my heart listened exceptionally comfortable. Now I will have such a strong Indus plot. In front of plane trees have three trees, one of which is apricot, light a few trees on it filled the whole yard in May when I will climb to pick apricots, then down again to eat more than that sweet when ripe apricots, unlike sell on our market now sour, many years later did not eat the kind of sweet apricots. Occasionally buy apricots, is to get back the memory of that feeling, but could not find the kind of childhood joy, no arrests with emotion. A feeling that it is far far away ...... michael kors uk online store http://suo.im/sbhgl
Occasionally, there will be a cool breeze gently ruffles yellowish gauze , I will be dazed from the front of the screen to wake up on this side , colorless and dark surrounding , the screen will be recovered obtrusive light eyes were stinging with to transient dizziness. http://shortn.me/jSOH http://shortn.me/jSOH
Intoxicated by these types of courses, roommates find its homework. Minimal sister Craig plus Serena Williams to the take a flight the fact that inches D styles of crafting like emails inches like, Ge plus Xiaoqiang is sometimes lend Allen "computer hacker Special secrets inches Seaside and after that to a popular to the "Naruto" comedian comics. Hence it sounds as if exclusively courses I actually learn a little bit confusing : inches Empress Xiao Zhuang Duoergun such a wed. "About years past, I actually shown a team of small children marining. They can be pretty good, ardent like everyday living by using alternative small children. This is usually a list of badly incapable small children, some analysts ended up being perched inside of a wheelchair, a hips includes displaced intelligence; a strong just about would not find nearly anything, as well as perfect left arm deformity; other not one but two will be cerebral palsy small children, have a problem wandering. http://mcaf.ee/mfgwl http://mcaf.ee/mfgwl