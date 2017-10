CUM S-AR FI CONSTRUIT ZIDUL LUI TRUMP ÎN ROMÂNIA

5

reporter prost

Ba, Zaporojan, part obosit, esti mai prost ca noaptea. Cei cate te cunosc stiu ca esti un mahnit, dar se pare ca esti la fel de prost informat. Retardule, baga niste research inainte de a scrie cretinismul asta de clasa a 2-a. "The Mexico–United States border is an international border separating Mexico and the United States, from California in the west to Texas in the east. The border traverses a variety of terrains, ranging from major urban areas to uninhabitable deserts, and is the most frequently crossed in the world,[1][2][3] with approximately 350 million legal crossing annually. The total length of the continental border is 3,201 kilometers (1,989 mi). From the Gulf of Mexico, it follows the course of the Rio Grande (Río Bravo del Norte) to the border crossing at Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua and El Paso, Texas; westward from El Paso-Juarez, it crosses vast tracts of the Chihuahuan and Sonoran Deserts to the Colorado River Delta, westward to San Diego-Tijuana, before reaching the Pacific Ocean.[5]gs annually (2010).[2][4] 3200 km, boule, 3200🖕🖕