Comuna Peştera, uitată de autorităţi după inundaţiile de luna trecută

Ştire online publicată Miercuri, 24 Iulie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Deşi apele au făcut prăpăd în localitatea Peştera, în urmă cu o lună de zile, autorităţile respon-sabile şi-au întors faţa de la acest dezastru. 

În tot acest timp, oamenii din comuna Peştera stau cu frica în sân şi se tem ca nu cumva necazul să se repete.

Drama prin care trec aceşti oameni care s-au trezit cu apele peste ei în case i-a făcut să-şi aducă aminte de faptul că, în urmă cu câţiva ani, două persoane au decedat din cauza inundaţiilor ce au năvălit peste comună. Din fericire, acest lucru nu s-a întâmplat la ultimele inundaţii, însă oricând tragedia se poate repeta, atâta timp cât autorităţile nu vor să remedieze problema şi stau nepăsătoare.

Şi, din câte se pare, nici nu au de gând să intervină. Mai mult, reprezentanţii Companiei Naţionale de Investiţii consideră că amenajarea unor podeţe nu este o urgenţă, probabil, pentru ei fiind mai importante construirea unor săli de sport sau a unor bazine de înot pentru care se alocă bani constant.

Imediat după dezastrul produs de inundaţii, primarul comunei, Valentin Vrabie, a solicitat sprijin financiar atât autorităţilor judeţene cât şi celor centrale. Mai exact, el a cerut ajutor pentru amenajarea unui canal de scurgere a apelor pluviale precum şi pentru construirea unor podeţe.

Răspunsul Companiei Naţionale de Investiţii s-a lăsat ceva aşteptat. În plus, este unul dezamăgitor, care demonstrează ori că nu au înţeles exact importanţa construirii unor podeţe, ori că, pur şi simplu, nu-i interesează soarta locuitorilor din comuna Peştera.

„Lucrările de construire a unor poduri rutiere şi punţi pietonale, pentru care dumneavoastră solicitaţi sprijin financiar, nu se înscriu în categoria lucrărilor de intervenţie în primă urgenţă la construcţii vulnerabile”, se arată în răspunsul comunicat administraţiei din Peştera de către reprezentanţii Companiei Naţionale de Investiţii.

„Sunt dezamăgit. Consider că răspunsul lor este o jignire adusă locuitorilor din Peştera”, a spus primarul Valentin Vrabie.

Cu toate acestea, primarul spune că nu se dă bătut şi speră ca măcar autorităţile judeţene să fie alături de cetăţenii comunei Peştera şi să aloce bani pentru realizarea obiectivelor necesare. La o primă evaluare, pagubele produse în comuna Peştera au fost de aproximativ un milion de euro.

Ce spune Consiliul Judeţean Constanţa

Întrebat dacă vor fi alocate fonduri pentru comuna Peştera, dar şi pentru celelalte localităţi din judeţ care s-au confruntat cu inundaţiile, preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Constanţa, Nicuşor Constantinescu a declarat că a făcut tot ce i-a stat în putinţă pentru a soluţiona problema.

El a spus că pagubele produse la nivel judeţean de inundaţii nu sunt atât de mari având în vedere că au fost salvate culturi de porumb şi floarea soarelui.

„Am centralizat situaţia din judeţ şi am trimis oficial împreună cu Prefectura la Bucureşti la Guvern. În momentul acesta, judeţul nu mai are alţi bani, sincer. Suma este destul de mare. Am făcut toate demersurile şi mă ţin de Guvern pentru că este obligaţia lui, respectiv conform Legii 10, a guvernului, să rezolve asta. Şi, mai este ceva…Pe de o parte, aceste ape au făcut rău, pe de altă parte au salvat tot ce înseamnă cultura de floarea soarelui, de porumb, care era compromisă datorită secetei. Şi o să avem agricultură, o să avem mai mult ce pune pe masă. Deci, eu cred că dacă le punem în balanţă pe amândouă am ieşi mai bine”, a spus preşedintele Consiliului Judeţean Constanţa, Nicuşor Constantinescu.

Cum s-a întâmplat nenorocirea

În luna iunie, apa a venit din amonte, dinspre comuna Ciocârlia, şi a distrus totul în cale, sub privirile neputincioase ale autorităţilor din Peştera. Căminul Cultural, primăria, sediul Poştei, dispensarul, grădiniţa, terenul de fotbal, parcul din centrul localităţii şi 30 de gospodării au fost distruse de apa care le-a inundat. Alte pagube au fost înregistrate şi după ce podeţul de pe DC 28 şi puntea pietonală ce face legătura între DC 28 şi şcoală, punte traversată de elevi pentru a putea ajunge la cursuri au fost distru-se. Autorităţile locale spun ca apa a venit cu atâta putere încât a ras totul în cale. Alarmant este că despre iminenţa inundaţiilor se ştia, însă nicio autoritate responsabilă nu şi-a îndreptat atenţia către comuna Peştera deşi edilul Valentin Vrabie a atras atenţia despre acest lucru de mai multe ori.

„Norocul nostru a fost că apele nu au venit pe timp de noapte şi că nu există victime omeneşti. Bugetul nu-mi permite construirea acestor poduri, punţi pietonale care evit distrugerile acestea ce se întâmplă periodic, la 5-6 ani. Este o perioadă ciclică care nu ne iartă niciodată.

La o primă vedere, pagubele sunt de aproximativ un milion de euro, însă sunt pagube ce puteau fi evitate dacă ar fi fost aprobat proiectul privind amenajarea a trei poduri, două punţi pietonale şi taluzarea canalului de scurgere a apei pluviale pe o distanţă de trei kilometri pe tot intravilanul comunei Peştera. Proiectul l-am realizat în anul 2009 şi am solicitat fonduri pentru realizarea lui de la toate instituţiile, de la Guvern, de la Consiliul Judeţean, însă acesta nu a fost aprobat, iar cu bani din bugetul local nu ne-am permis să-l derulăm. Vorbim de un proiect de două milioane de euro”, spunea primarul Valentin Vrabie.

1
Vasile
24 iulie 2013
+2 : -2
Urgente

Dle primar,daca te uitai la urgente bagai bani in canale si podete,nu in parcuri si serbari. Gospodarul isi asogura mai inati casa si apoi merge la nunta. Asa trebuia sa faci si talica.

2
popescu
24 iulie 2013
+2 : -2
Ajutor

Apelati la Basescu pentru sprijin! Chiar daca va deranjeaza N. Constantinescu nu trebuia sa dati in tot USL-ul. Se vad urmarile!

3
