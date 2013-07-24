Comuna Peştera, uitată de autorităţi după inundaţiile de luna trecută

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...
Dle primar,daca te uitai la urgente bagai bani in canale si podete,nu in parcuri si serbari. Gospodarul isi asogura mai inati casa si apoi merge la nunta. Asa trebuia sa faci si talica.
Apelati la Basescu pentru sprijin! Chiar daca va deranjeaza N. Constantinescu nu trebuia sa dati in tot USL-ul. Se vad urmarile!
it reminds us the majority of the Ford Edge crossover. There's a lot of the Lexus RX350 in this Toyota casio 腕時計 説明書 http://www.ispsc.edu.ph/nav/japandi/casio-rakuten-6.html
opinion and commentary provided by staff and guest writers covering everything that's going on in the neighborhood. The goal of LiveSOMA is to provide the community with a comprehensive directory of most known businesses in the neighborhood ケイトスペード ハンドバッグ http://www.dmwai.com/webalizer/kate-spade-14.html
understated and yet classy. So are car body kits for you? Yes they are. Body kits may often appear to be colorful and loud but they can also be quiet and still make an emphatic style statement.The first thing you should consider if you want understated body kits is their functionality beyond merely enhancing the look of the car. Some body kit components can improve the aerodynamics and body kits also serve to protect the car from minor dents and scratches. This makes them an intelligent purchase besides being an emotional purchase.Polyurethane body kits are the most durable in terms of resisting scratches and dents. If you want to be smart and keep the weight of your car low then you can opt for carbon fiber kits. You can even consider adding a carbon fiber hood to reduce the weight further. And if you want to be wise and save money you can choose from fiber glass body kits. Depending on the car that you own you will be able to decide whether you want to make it an out and out performance car or you want to work with performance of the stock car and enhance its looks. In either case body kits are a good option for you. Some components of body kits such as spoilers will improve the aerodynamics of your car and all components will enhance its looks. In terms of colors and graphics you will have a choice of muted colors and sober graphics. All body kits don!?t make your car look all flamed up and !°hot!?. Colors that match your car colors will make the body kit blend in with your car rather than stand out. Body kits are best installed by professionals. This is because during cruising the wind exerts large forces on the components and if the fitment is not proper there is a serious risk of a mishap. You can also get a custom coloring and graphics job in a body shop to match your sober style. You can find a wide range of body kits at|||Louie Liu has been in the car aftermarket products industry for 5years. He has specialized in body kits 靴 クリスチャンルブタン http://www.lamartcorp.com/modules/mod_menu/rakuten_cl_12.php