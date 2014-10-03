Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Joi, 12 Octombrie 2017

Victor Ponta:

"Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal"

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 03 Octombrie 2014. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Premierul Victor Ponta a declarat, ieri, că vicepremierul Gabriel Oprea este cel care va organiza alegerile prezidenţiale şi nu se va implica în niciun fel în campania electorală, el mulţumind, pe de altă parte, tuturor celor din opoziţie care „au lăsat-o mai moale cu povestea cu fraudarea”.

Întrebat dacă procesul de guvernare şi proiectele începute vor fi afectate de începutul campaniei electorale, având în vedere că este şi candidat, Ponta a răspuns negativ.

„Nu. Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal. Activitatea, când eu sunt în teritoriu, e asigurată de vicepremierul Gabriel Oprea, care de altfel organizează şi alegerile şi nu se va implica în niciun fel în campania electorală. Am mai organizat de când sunt prim-ministru alegerile locale din 2012, referendumul de demitere, alegerile parlamentare din 2012 şi alegerile europarlamentare din 2014”, a spus Ponta.

El a arătat că, pe baza acestei experienţe pozitive, cu patru alegeri care s-au organizat foarte bine, are convingerea că şi al cincilea scrutin va fi foarte bun. 

