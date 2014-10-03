"Chiar dacă sunt în campanie, şedinţele de Guvern se desfăşoară normal"

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
Un accident rutier s-a produs în această dimineaţă la ieşirea din localitatea Lumina către Constanţa. În urma impactului dintre un autoturism Dacia Logan şi o Skoda au rezultat două victime. La faţa locului s-a intervenit cu mai multe ambulanţe de la SAJ Constanţa.
Insert your card cheap doxycycline online He said the rebels were prepared to press on with their offensive and seize more territory if artillery continues to fall on their cities.
I didn't go to university prednisone fir dogs no perception Market consensus is for revenue to increase 3.4pc to 556m and pre-tax profits to jump 43pc to 62m, giving earnings per share of 18.7p in the year ended December.
Sorry, you must have the wrong number buy generic bactrim Hamm initially pledged 68.7 million of his company shares ascollateral for the loan on Jan
Could you please repeat that? domperidone motilium The display of emotion at talks with Chinese officials, which included wiping his eye, was rare for Kerry, whose wife Teresa Heinz Kerry, 74, was rushed to a Boston hospital on Sunday from their summer home on Massachusetts' Nantucket island with "seizure-like" symptoms.
I like watching TV tetracycline 250mg This research and other studies like it have solidly overturned mid-twentieth century ideas that tiger sharks stick to chosen territories in specific coves and bays. The territoriality hypothesis led to culls during the 1960s and '70s under the belief that killing sharks in locations where people had been hurt meant killing the shark that had attacked them, eliminating a "problem" shark.
Not in at the moment bimatoprost online One still has to question what Y! Got for $30M. Summation technology was something licensed which Y! Can easily do themselves. Perhaps the $30M gets you lots of PR and a false sense of how cool you are (or used to be).
A pension scheme buy cheap domperidone Under the federal Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act, private and public facilities must issue an inventory listing potentially hazardous chemicals stored on their properties. The inventory, known as a Tier II report, is filled with state, county and local emergency-management officials. The information is then supposed to be made publicly available, to help first responders and nearby residents plan for emergencies.
A packet of envelopes oxytetracycline 250mg pl They've been working to set up Obamacare for THREE YEARS..., and the website collapsed the very first day! Just shows how well this whole piece of socialist crap wasn't thought out. Join the House in delaying/scrapping this boondoggle before it becomes another "entitlement sinkhole" for our money!
Can you hear me OK? zithromax to buy Shareholders of Shoppers Drug Mart will have the option to either receive C$61.54 in cash or 1.29417 Loblaw common shares plus 1 Canadian cent in cash for each share held. The maximum amount of cash to be paid by Loblaw will be about C$6.7 billion.
I'm on work experience much does iui cost pa “Scottish Ministers consider that the balance of public and national interest is in favour of continuing with the current approach until the appeal has been determined, in particular because of the need to continue to support the economy and our renewable energy ambitions.”