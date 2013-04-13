Ce taxă pregăteşte Mazăre pentru agenţii economici din Satul de Vacanţă

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Ce taxă pregăteşte Mazăre pentru agenţii economici din Satul de Vacanţă

Sâmbătă, 13 Aprilie 2013. Autor: Carmen MOCANU
Deşi existau promisiuni din partea administraţiei publice locale că nu vor fi majorate taxele sau, şi mai rău, că nu vor apărea altele noi, iată că unii agenţi economici din Constanţa pot avea parte de surprize. Neplăcute, bineînţeles !

Recent, reprezentanţii Primăriei Constanţa au publicat pe site-ul instituţiei proiectul de hotărâre privind modificarea şi completarea HCL numărul 330/2012 privind stabilirea impozitelor şi taxelor locale pentru anul 2013, proiectul fiind iniţiat de edilul Radu Mazăre.

Una dintre modificările aduse la acest proiect vizează schimbarea denumirii „taxei pentru irigaţii spaţii verzi în staţiunea Mamaia”. Aşadar, taxa va urma să se numească „taxă pentru spaţii verzi”. Mai mult, potrivit proiectului, se fac modificări şi în privinţa contribuabililor care ar datora taxa, astfel că unii agenţi economici se vor trezi că trebuie să scoată mai mulţi bani din buzunar.

Astfel, ea va fi aplicată nu numai persoanelor fizice şi juridice care deţin în proprietate sau în folosinţă spaţii de cazare în staţiunea Mamaia şi pentru proprietarii spaţiilor de locuit situate în staţiune, ci şi pentru persoanele fizice şi juridice din Satul de Vacanţă.

„Această taxă este fundamentată pe necesitatea întreţinerii spaţiilor verzi aflate pe domeniul public din staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă fiind utilizată pentru amenajarea şi întreţinerea spaţiului verde concretizată în activităţi de împrospătare a materialului dendrofloricol reprezentat de noua plantaţie de arbori, arbuşti, conifere şi flori anuale, precum şi de întreţinerea acestuia prin udat la plantare şi ulterior zilnic”, se spune în proiectul de hotărâre.

Cine şi cât va plăti taxa

Taxa se încasează de la următoarele categorii de contribuabili: operatorii economici, respectiv persoane fizice autorizate, întreprinderi individuale, întreprinderi familiale şi persoane juridice, care desfăşoară activităţi economice în staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă, proprietarii spaţiilor de locuit situate în staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă, după momentul primei dări în folosinţă a acestor spaţii de locuit, respectiv după momentul primei vânzări sau cedări a folosinţei prin închiriere, comodat/împrumut de folosinţă, administrare, inclusiv folosire în regim hotelier.

Noul bir va fi achitat de către proprietar, în cazul spaţiilor de locuit, şi de către utilizatorul spaţiului adică cel care desfăşoară activitatea, în cazul operatorilor economici care desfăşoară activităţi economice în staţiunea Mamaia şi Sat Vacanţă.

Cuantumul anual al taxei rămâne neschimbat, mai exact, 31 lei/15 m2 sau fracţiune din aceasta pentru spaţiile deţinute în vederea desfăşurării activităţilor economice, precum şi pentru spaţiile de locuit şi 31 lei/loc de cazare pentru spaţiile de cazare.

Modificări intervin şi în privinţa termenului de plată şi a cuantumului amenzilor. Astfel, pentru spaţiile de locuit declaraţia se va depune la dobândirea spaţiului, iar termenul de plată este de 1 iulie a anului respectiv, inclusiv.

Ce amenzi riscaţi şi de ce

Pentru spaţiile destinate activităţilor economice, declaraţia de impunere se depune până la data de 1 iulie 2013, dată la care devine scadentă şi obligaţia de plată. Anul trecut depunerea declaraţiei şi achitarea taxei se putea face până la data de 15 iulie.

Contribuabilii au obligaţia depunerii declaraţiilor de impunere în termen de 30 de zile de la înfiinţarea sau de la intervenirea oricăror modificări ce conduc la recalcularea taxei datorate.

În cazul contribuabililor care se înfiinţează sau deschid puncte de lucru după împlinirea termenului scadent de plată al taxei, respectiv 1 iulie, depunerea declaraţiei şi plata taxei se efectuează în termen de 30 de zile de la data înfiinţării sau modificării aduse actului constitutiv/ statutului/ autorizaţiei de funcţionare, după caz.

Pe lângă depunerea peste termen a declaraţiilor, nedepunerea declaraţiilor, depunerea declara-ţiilor cu informaţii eronate, apare o nouă contravenţie privind nedeclararea în termen de 30 de zile a modificărilor intervenite care conduc la recalcularea taxei. Pentru toate acesta abateri, contravenţiile prevăzute în proiectul de hotărâre sunt mai mari faţă de cele existente la această dată. Mai precis, abaterile se sancţionează cu amendă de la 279 lei la 696 lei, în cazul persoanelor fizice, persoanelor fizice autorizate, întreprinderilor individuale şi întreprinderilor familiale, şi cu amendă de la 1.116 lei la 2.500 lei în cazul persoanelor juridice. În prezent, amenzile sunt cuprinse între 240 lei şi 600 lei, şi respectiv 960 lei şi 2.400 lei.

Amenzile se vor putea achita pe loc sau în termen de cel mult 48 de ore de la data încheierii procesului verbal ori, după caz, de la data comunicării acestuia, a jumătate din minimul amenzii. 

nelu
30 aprilie 2013
taxa sat vacanta

nu este normal sa plateasca agentii economicii taxa pt spatii verzi si intretinerea lor daca ar fi buruieni s-ar mai duce cineva plus la adausurile care le adauga este o nimica toata pt ei

