Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Băsescu a câştigat la Tribunalul Bucureşti procesul cu Voiculescu

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 02 Mai 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Preşedintele Traian Băsescu a câştigat vineri, la Tribunalul Bucureşti, procesul în care Dan Voiculescu l-a dat în judecată pentru declaraţia făcută de şeful statului în iulie 2012, în plenul Parlamentului, potrivit căreia Voiculescu ar fi afirmat că trebuie controlată justiţia.

Follow us: @realitatea on TTribunalul Bucureşti a admis astfel apelul formulat de preşedintele Traian Băsescu împotriva deciziei din 27 martie 2013, prin care Judecătoria Sectorului 5 a constatat că afirmaţia şefului statului privind controlarea Justiţiei nu poate fi catalogată ca fiind "de interes general, public, politic", însă a stabilit fapta acestuia ca având caracter ilicit.

Totodată, Tribunalul Bucureşti a respins ca neîntemeiată cererea de constatare formulată în acest sens de către Dan Voiculescu.Instanţa a menţinut celelalte dispoziţii ale sentinţei Judecătoriei Sectorului 5, respectiv respingerea cererilor privind retractarea în mod public a celor spuse atunci de Traian Băsescu şi publicarea hotărârii definitive pronunţate în cauză.

Decizia de vineri a Tribunalului Bucureşti nu este definitivă, putând fi atacată cu recurs.

În 5 iulie 2012, preşedintele Traian Băsescu a declarat, în plenul Parlamentului, că "unul din liderii spirituali ai liderilor USL, domnul Voiculescu" a afimat că trebuie controlată justiţia, şeful statului precizând că Parlamentul nu va putea întoarce instituţiile la modul de supunere din 2000-2004."Am văzut şi afirmaţiile făcute de unul din liderii spirituali ai liderilor USL, domnul Voiculescu, că trebuie să controlăm Justiţia. Dragii mei concetăţeni, această vreme a trecut!", a spus atunci Băsescu.

Preşedintele fondator al PC, Dan Voiculescu, a anunţat în aceeaşi zi că îl dă în judecată pe Băsescu pentru afirmaţii defăimătoare, precizând că nu îi va solicita acestuia daune materiale, ci doar să admită faptul că a minţit.Dosarul în care Voiculescu l-a dat în judecată pe şeful statului a fost înregistrat la Judecătoria Sectorului 5 în 10 iulie 2012. Instanţa s-a pronunţat în această cauză la 27 martie 2013, admiţând în parte acţiunea şi constatând caracterul ilicit al faptei. Decizia a fost atacată cu apel la Tribunalul Bucureşti.

Magistratul de la Judecătoria Sectorului 5 care a judecat cauza a arătat, în motivarea deciziei din procesul civil intentat de Dan Voiculescu lui Traian Băsescu, că afirmaţia şefului statului privind controlarea justiţiei nu poate fi catalogată ca fiind "de interes general, public, politic", însă a stabilit că fapta acestuia are caracter ilicit.Judecătoria Sectorului 5 arăta, în motivarea deciziei din 27 martie 2013, că "afirmaţia «E mai important să puneţi mâna pe toate pârghiile puterii, inclusiv pe justiţie, pentru a vă apăra eventual, penalii...» (cu referire expresă la persoana reclamantului) este de natură a aduce atingere imaginii acestuia".

Instanţa a mai constatat, conform aceluiaşi document, că "afirmaţiile de natură calomnioasă au fost făcute cu prilejul iniţierii unei proceduri de suspendare din funcţie, procedură ce se referă la pârât (Traian Băsescu - n.r.), respectiv la activitatea desfăşurată de acesta în funcţia de preşedinte al ţării, şi nu la reclamant", obiectul şi scopul şedinţei celor două camere ale Parlamentului neavând "legătură cu persoana sau activitatea reclamatului (Dan Voiculescu - n.r.)".

Judecătorul a mai notat în motivare că discursul în care Băsescu a făcut afirmaţiile "a fost preluat de majoritatea posturilor de televiziune şi de presă, punându-se accent pe referirile la persoana reclamantului (Voiculescu - n.r.), afectând cu atât mai mult reputaţia şi imaginea acestuia".

Astfel, instanţa a constatat "caracterul ilicit" al faptei lui Băsescu - "faptă ce constă în afirmaţiile de natură calomnioasă făcute la adresa reclamantului" cu ocazia discursului ţinut în faţa Parlamentului.

Prin aceeaşi decizie, instanţa a respins cererile lui Dan Voiculescu privind retractarea de către şeful statului, în mod public, a cele spuse despre el şi publicarea hotărârii definitive pronunţate în cauză, considerând că prin stabilirea caracterului ilicit i-a fost adusă reclamantului "o reparaţie corespunzătoare încălcării drepturilor menţionate".



