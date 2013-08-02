Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Joi, 12 Octombrie 2017

Vedetele noastre au silicoane, dar nu recunosc!

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 02 August 2013. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Numeroase vedete autohtone au apelat la bisturiu pentru a-şi mări sânii, înainte sau imediat după ce au devenit cunoscute. Însă, o parte dintre acestea nu recunosc în ruptul capului.

Despre Andreea Bălan circulă de ani de zile zvonul că şi-ar fi mărit bustul, însă ea a dezminţit acest lucru, ori de câte ori a avut ocazia. Zvonurile au căpătat iar contur după apariţia ultimului ei clip, „Like a Bunny” în 2001, însă cântăreaţa a negat din nou cu vehemenţă. Mai mult, Andreea a recunoscut că are bustul mai mare, dar susţine că mărirea bustului se datorează unor anticoncepţionale.

Bănuită că şi-ar fi pus şi ea silicoane, Inna spune că natura este cea care a înzestrat-o cu un corp perfect. Cântăreaţa îi contrazice pe cei care o acuză de acest lucru. „Sunt foarte mulţumită de cum arăt, nu am nicio operaţie estetică”, a spus Inna la un moment dat.

Andreea Marin nu a recunoscut niciodată că ar fi apelat la implanturile cu silicon. Totuşi, primele zvonuri privind mărirea bustului ei au apărut la scurt timp după ce s-a impus la TVR1 cu emisiunea Surpize, surprize. Recent, sânii vedetei au fost iar motivul unor controverse.

Iuliana Luciu, sora Nicoletei Luciu a stârnit suspiciuni cu sânii ei măriţi peste noapte. Ea a pus mărirea sânilor pe seama faptului că se îngrăşase câteva kilograme în plus. „Având 10 kilograme în plus, automat eram mai grasă, aveam şi picioarele groase şi fundul mai mare, dar nimeni n-a zis că mi-am pus silicon în fund”, a spus ironic, vedeta.

Ramona Bădescu a fost suspectată pentru mărirea bustului cu implanturi mamare, însă Ramona a infirmat orice zvon legat de acest lucru. „Sânii mei par mai mari acum din cauza unor trucuri fotografice. Nu mi-am făcut implant cu silicon, mie îmi este foarte frică de operaţii. În plus, eram ceva mai slabă”, a spus recent Ramona, pentru Click!

Mădălina Ghenea a apelat la chirurgia estetică încă de la 16 ani. Complexată de faptul că avea sânii mici, olteanca şi-a mărit bustul fără să stea pe gânduri. Modelul şi-a văzut visul cu ochii în vacanţa de vară, după absolvirea clasei a X - a. În următorul an şcolar, ea şi-a uimit colegii cu un bust impunător. Cu toate acestea, iubita lui Gerard Butler evită să vorbească despre acest subiect, scrie libertatea.ro.

