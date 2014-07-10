"Nu ne interesează că Velea este cu Antonia...Ea n-a mai venit să-şi vadă fiica de două luni"

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

"Nu ne interesează că Velea este cu Antonia...Ea n-a mai venit să-şi vadă fiica de două luni"

Ştire online publicată Joi, 10 Iulie 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Războiul pentru custodia micuţei Maya continuă şi se pare că Alex Velea este o victimă colaterală a acestui conflict. Chiar dacă nu au confirmat niciodată că ar avea o relaţie amoroasă, Vincenzo declara în urmă cu ceva timp că Antonia i-a mărturisit personal acest lucru.

Vincenzo Castellano a evitat să discute despre Alex Velea în tot acest timp, însă potrivit unor surse din anturajul artistului român, citate de ziarulring.ro, italianul i-ar fi transmis lui Alex că, la un moment dat, îşi vor regla conturile ca între bărbaţi.

Această informaţie nu este însă susţinută de tatăl lui Vincenzo, Ciro Castellano, care declara că ei nu sunt interesaţi de viaţa intimă a Antoniei şi se declară mâhnit de faptul că artista nu şi-a mai văzut fetiţa de 2 luni. 

"E o prostie, noi nu avem nicio treabă cu nimeni. Nu ne interesează că Velea este cu Antonia, Antonia poate să fie cu cine vrea ea. Velea a cântat la noi în club, nu e nicio problemă. Noi vrem doar să fim lăsaţi în pace. Eu sunt acum pe aeroport, mă duc în Italia să îmi văd nepoţica, mâine e ziua fiului meu şi facem petrecere acolo. Antonia n-a mai venit să-şi vadă fiica de două luni şi asta e foarte trist. A fost procesul, au fost toate acestea, dar degeaba... De ce nu vine, nu ştiu, întrebaţi-o pe ea. Din punctul nostru de vedere nu s-a schimbat nimic, e mama fetiţei şi este binevenită oricând", a declarat Ciro Castellano.

Sursa: www.click.ro

