Nicole Scherzinger se laudă că intimidează bărbaţii

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Fantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la ConstanţaFantomele trecutului! Sforile afacerii maxi-taxi, la Constanţa

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt răniteACCIDENT CUMPLIT! Cinci persoane au murit, patru sunt rănite

Cinci persoane și-au pierdut viața și alte patru sunt rănite în urma unui grav accident rutier care a avut loc sâmbătă seară, în județul Suceava, pe DN2E.În accident au fost implicate două autoturisme, unul dintre ele intrând pe contrasens. Potrivit IGSU ...

Stirile zilei de Luni, 16 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Nicole Scherzinger se laudă că intimidează bărbaţii

Ştire online publicată Vineri, 06 Iulie 2007. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.
Lidera trupei de fete Pussycat Dolls este convinsă că bărbaţii se tem să o abordeze, pentru că are o energie debordantă şi e prea serioasă, potrivit tabloidului britanic „The Sun”. Artista dă vina şi pe seriozitatea sa şi modul în care îşi abordează cariera. „Dacă arăţi că nu eşti neştiutoare, bărbaţii nu se deranjează cu tine. Până la urmă e vorba de energia pe care o emani, eu cred că ştiu ce vreau şi tipii sunt intimidaţi de asta“. Trupa Pussycat Dolls s-a lansat iniţial ca grup de dans, la Los Angeles, în 1995. În 2005, cele şase fete au debutat pe piaţa muzicală cu albumul pop „PCD”, care s-a vândut până în prezent în peste cinci milioane de exemplare. Cel mai cunoscut single al lor este „Don’t Cha”, la care au colaborat cu Busta Rhymes. Piesa a fost urmată de alte hituri şi colaborări, cu will.i.am de la Black Eyed Peas sau Timbaland. „Stickwitu”, „Buttons”, „I Don’t Need A Man” sau „Wait A Minute” s-au plasat pe poziţii fruntaşe în clasamentele internaţionale şi le-au adus cântăreţelor numeroase premii. Pussycat Dolls au urcat pe scenă în luna iunie în România, la festivalul CokeLive.

Lidera trupei de fete Pussycat Dolls este convinsă că bărbaţii se tem să o abordeze, pentru că are o energie debordantă şi e prea serioasă, potrivit tabloidului britanic „The Sun”. Artista dă vina şi pe seriozitatea sa şi modul în care îşi abordează cariera. „Dacă arăţi că nu eşti neştiutoare, bărbaţii nu se deranjează cu tine. Până la urmă e vorba de energia pe care o emani, eu cred că ştiu ce vreau şi tipii sunt intimidaţi de asta“. Trupa Pussycat Dolls s-a lansat iniţial ca grup de dans, la Los Angeles, în 1995. În 2005, cele şase fete au debutat pe piaţa muzicală cu albumul pop „PCD”, care s-a vândut până în prezent în peste cinci milioane de exemplare. Cel mai cunoscut single al lor este „Don’t Cha”, la care au colaborat cu Busta Rhymes. Piesa a fost urmată de alte hituri şi colaborări, cu will.i.am de la Black Eyed Peas sau Timbaland. „Stickwitu”, „Buttons”, „I Don’t Need A Man” sau „Wait A Minute” s-au plasat pe poziţii fruntaşe în clasamentele internaţionale şi le-au adus cântăreţelor numeroase premii. Pussycat Dolls au urcat pe scenă în luna iunie în România, la festivalul CokeLive.

Părerea ta contează !
24 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 
1
pandora uk
8 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
pandora uk

An additional really spectacular modern-day adaptation that Ray Bar Monster Beats Australia has started implementing is modern technology that enables them generate lighting adaptive camera lenses. You haven't question been aggravated with eyewear that normally did definitely either be at the same time lightweight or far too dimly lit and very hardly ever outstanding. With lightweight adaptive lenses,cheap pandora jewellery this really is not an concern. They end up isabel marant sneaker dark entirely lumination and pretty much perfectly obvious in low gentle circumstances like within the house. Allowing you been classy and comfortable exactly where your trips get you. pandora uk http://www.cityofcoventrynhshealthcarecentre.nhs.uk/pandorauk.html

2
oakleys fake
8 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
oakleys fake

isabel marant sneaker the glasses simply because equally searched great and held their little brown eyes shielded via the sunlight while they flew. Also, Basic Douglas MacArthur was putting them on as he stormed the beach inside of the Philippines in the course of WWII isabel marant boot together with the pictures Monster Beats about this circumstance designed them into even more sneakers isabel marant well-liked. This is how the Ray Ban Aviators became so incredibly popular and iconic of besides the business plus the US military, but in addition north america culture in general. oakleys fake http://fakeoakleysunglasses.zuhah.com

3
discount oakley sunglasses
8 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
discount oakley sunglasses

Being a robust rooftop Beats by Dre above your mind, each girl necessitates a shirt for those isabel marant sneakers season. You can put on your parka clothing on a casual cold afternoon, or pack it along for your mountain travels. Monster Beats by Dre Australia You may select from a enterprise that specializes in cold weather clothing, or you can select from a keep design interest. isabel marant sneaker Bare in mind that no matter the reason your option may be,pandora uk a fantastic produced parka attire for females is essential to your time of year clothing collection range. discount oakley sunglasses http://www.pinterest.com/loronspa/cheap-oakley-sunglasses/

4
woolrich parka
8 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
woolrich parka

The ear entire body jewellery has long been preferred due to the fact historical periods and other people like to use ear piercing jewelry. You are able to also use many ear piercing jewelry inside your ears and generate a pandora jewellery sale design and style assertion. The jewelry barbells, captive bead rings and studs may also be employed boots isabel marant as ear physique jewelry. Much like ear piercing jewellery, you can find many variety in Eyebrow Jewelry Piercing as well. You are able to make full use of a variety of piercing jewelry for eyebrow jewelry piercing and spotlight your eyebrow piercing.There are several sellers who provide Piercing Jewelry Wholesale. The piercing jewellery wholesale is useful for people since it is accessible at wholesale selling prices. Also,isabel marant sneakers you may decide on your preferred sneakers isabel marant Gold Stomach Button Jewellery, ear physique jewelry,isabel marant boots jewelry barbells and eyebrow jewelry piercing at fair charges. woolrich parka http://www.shopforisrael.com

5
wow powerleveling
9 noiembrie 2013
+1 : -1
wow powerleveling

I just get it any time I'll..in case it is special notably..My spouse and i won't s wow powerlevelingest getting these individuals with the damp and / or snowy/slushy environment

6
DhPqysnjdwwLopzle
11 decembrie 2013
+1 : -1
kkqIZpYgFiR

KWfmEa vbztnshfbggw, [url=http://nmibdxouoqvo.com/]nmibdxouoqvo[/url], [link=http://cyynmichpmfj.com/]cyynmichpmfj[/link], http://tlxoqtsixyux.com/

7
Soft Romantic Organza Wedding Gowns
2 mai 2014
+1 : -1
Soft Romantic Organza Wedding Gowns

I have not checked in here for a while as I thought it was getting boring, but the last few posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it friend :) Soft Romantic Organza Wedding Gowns http://TheSheathWeddingDress.com/tsdress/wedding-if-you-want-to-match-up-the-font.html

8
Blue Dress And Hat For Wedding
6 mai 2014
+1 : -1
Blue Dress And Hat For Wedding

Some really prime content on this web site , bookmarked . Blue Dress And Hat For Wedding http://FineWeddingDress.com/fwdress/dresses-senior-vp-of-marketing-and-business-development-at-bluearc-stated.html

9
Wedding Dresses Lace Cut Out Back
7 mai 2014
+1 : -1
Wedding Dresses Lace Cut Out Back

I believe this web site contains some real superb info for everyone. "A sense of share is not a bad moral compass." by Colin. Wedding Dresses Lace Cut Out Back http://TheSheathWeddingDress.com/tsdress/wedding-leaving-you-to-delete-your-older-games.html

10
Formal Hi Low Skirt For The Beach
7 mai 2014
+1 : -1
Formal Hi Low Skirt For The Beach

Some really good info , Gladiola I noticed this. "'Beauty is truth, truth beauty,' -- that is allYe know on Earth, and all ye need to know." by John Keats. Formal Hi Low Skirt For The Beach http://TheMermaidWeddingDress.com/tmdress/Reset-the-autoincrement-value-in-mysql.html

24 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 3. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 3 

Articole din aceeaşi secţiune

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Pagina a fost generata in 0.1094 secunde