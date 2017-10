Nadia Comăneci, tentativă de SUICID?

1

nanoo

I am planning on being a creative writing teacher for my Senior project. The problem is, I can't think of a grade that kids start creative writing. I would rather deal with younger kids than older ones because in the end I want to give them a book of the classes collected works. I was thinking 3rd Grade, but I can't remember when I started creative writing. Any and all help would be much appreciated. Thank you. :). nanoo http://nanoochink.com