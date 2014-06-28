Bobby Womack a murit la vârsta de 70 de ani

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Tatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şoseaTatăl Cameliei Potec în stare gravă, după ce a omorât un cal cu maşina, pe şosea

Grigore Potec, tatăl fostei campioane olimpice la nataţie Camelia Potec, se află în stare gravă după un accident petrecut în judeţul Buzău.Accidentul s-a produs pe DN1, Buzău-Ploieşti, în localitatea buzoiană Lipia. Grigore Potec, în vârstă de 63 de ani, conducea dinspre Merei ...

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 28 Iunie 2014.
Muzicianul american Bobby Womack, o legendă a muzicii soul, a murit vineri, la vârsta de 70 de ani, informează contactmusic.com.Informaţia a fost confirmată de Sonya Kolowrat de la casa de discuri XL Recordings, agentul de presă al muzicianului. Potrivit acestei surse, Bobby Womack a murit în timpul somnului, în reşedinţa sa din Los Angeles. Cauza decesului nu este deocamdată cunoscută.Artistul american, care a fost inclus în Rock and Roll Hall of Fame în 2009, a avut o carieră muzicală de succes, întinsă pe durata a mai multor decenii.Bobby Womack, care se afla în plin proces de înregistrare a unui nou album, "The Best Is Yet To Come", ce ar include, potrivit presei americane, colaborări cu Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart şi Snoop Dogg, şi-a început cariera în calitate de membru al grupului Curtis Womack and the Womack Brothers, alături de fraţii lui, Curtis, Harry, Cecil şi Friendly Jr. Grupul şi-a schimbat denumirea în The Valentinos, la scurt timp după ce a semnat primul contract cu o casă de discuri în 1960.În calitate de solist al grupului The Valentinos, Bobby Womack a cunoscut succesul cu piesa "Lookin' For A Love".Trupa britanică The Rolling Stones a înregistrat un cover după piesa grupului american "It's All Over Now", care a ajuns pe primul loc în topul britanic în anul 1964, la doar o lună după lansarea versiunii originale. Trupa The Valentinos s-a destrămat însă în acelaşi an, după moartea unuia dintre fraţii Womack, iar Bobby a început să cânte la chitară şi să colaboreze cu numeroşi artişti de seamă, precum Aretha Franklin, Dusty Springfield şi Ray Charles.Bobby Womack, un prolific compozitor şi textier, a compus numeroase piese rock şi soul, inclusiv un cântec şi pentru Janis Joplin, intitulat "Trust Me", ce a fost lansat la scurt timp după moartea celebrei cântăreţe.Şi-a lansat albumul de debut, "Fly Me to the Moon", în 1968, şi a continuat să aibă succes cu albumele sale solo, printre care se remarcă materialul discografic "Facts of Life".Au urmat alte discuri de succes în anii '70, precum "That's The Way I Feel About 'Cha" şi "Woman's Gotta Have It".Artistul s-a internat în anii 1980 într-o clinică de tratare a dependenţei de droguri şi s-a confruntat apoi cu o serie de afecţiuni medicale - cancer la colon, diabet, cancer de prostată, pneumonie şi maladia Alzheimer într-un stadiu incipient.Albumul său din 2012 intitulat "The Bravest Man in the Universe" a fost inclus în Topul 50 al celor mai bune albume ale anului întocmit de revista Rolling Stone.

