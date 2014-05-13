Cele mai grele momente din viaţa de cuplu

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 13 Mai 2014. Autor: Cuget Liber Online.

Uneori, chiar si cele mai solide si mai armonioase cupluri pot sa treaca prin momente de fragilitate si mare tensiune. De aici poti afla cateva situatii de acest fel si cum sa treci de ele.Sunteti un cuplu sudat, ati trecut de primii pasi, de incercarile de cunoastere si acomodare reciproca. Ati invatat sa traiti cu obiceiurile enervante ale celuilalt si ati aflat din proprie experienta ce inseamna a fi parinte. Aveti o istorie comuna de cel putin zece ani, asa ca vi se pare ca ce a fost mai greu a trecut si ca urmeaza doar perioade de liniste si armonie.Dar lucrurile nu stau chiar asa. Nici o relatie nu poate ramane in acelasi stadiu, pentru ca trebuie sa se adapteze la schimbarile care intervin in viata partenerilor sau a cuplului. Unele dintre aceste schimbari trec aproape neobservate, altele insa pot cauza adevarate “cutremure”, cu consecinte dezastruoase.De aceea, ne-am oprit la trei dintre cele mai periculoase momente de criza ale unui cuplu pentru a intelege ce se intampla si ce este de facut.Momentul IO zi de nastere cu schimbarea prefixuluiCe inseamna numai un an in plus? Destul de mult, daca este egal cu implinirea varstei de 30 sau 40 de ani. Iti spui ca totul e la fel ca inainte, insa este un moment de cumpana si de bilant care poate aduce mari framantari.A implini 40 de ani e un moment de cumpana: incepi sa iti pui tot felul de intrebari, iti reevaluezi trecutul, te ingrijoreaza viitorul si, in primul rand, relatia de cuplu. In jurul varstei de 40-50 de ani, rata divorturilor e crescuta.Cu o generatie-doua in urma, o asemenea varsta era considerata inceputul batranetii; astazi insa, poate fi momentul unui nou inceput. Ca atare, ajunsa aici, e firesc sa te intrebi daca vrei sau nu sa incepi o noua etapa a vietii tale alaturi de partenerul actual. In plus, cand implinesti o varsta respectabila, incepi sa te gandesti si la momentul final al vietii, care iti pare mult mai aproape. Iar tentatia unei aventuri, care sa iti consolideze imaginea si increderea in tine, e foarte mare.(sursa:www.avantaje.ro)