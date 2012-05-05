Horoscopul dragostei pe luna MAI

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

Microbuze umplute până la refuz, călătorii fără bilet şi subînchirierile avizelor de transport reprezintă doar câteva nereguli ale transportului de pasageri şi nu mai sunt de mult timp o noutate la Constanţa. Din contră, în mod nefericit, neregulile au ajuns să ...

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

Un accident rutier s-a produs în această seară între Medgidia si Valea Dacilor. În urma impactului o persoană a rămas încarcerată.Potrivit primelor informații, şoferul unui Volkswagen Passat a intrat cu mașina în capul de pod de cale ferată.

Horoscopul dragostei pe luna MAI

Ştire online publicată Sâmbătă, 05 Mai 2012.
Berbec: Poate transforma în iubire o relaţie care până acum se caracteriza printr-o simplă prietenie. De aici decurg clipe extrem de dulci şi plăcute la început, după care apar şi diferite probleme. În final, vă veţi întreba dacă nu ar fi fost mai bine să rămâneţi simpli prieteni.

Taur: Pentru Taur, dragostea trece prin stomac şi, în acelaşi timp, şi prin portofel. Nu este vremea pentru romantism şi efuziuni sentimentale, ci mai degra-bă pentru calcule reci, dar corecte.

Gemeni: Acordă mult timp şi multă energie planului amoros, în luna mai 2012. Nu totul iese întotdeauna aşa cum ar trebui, dar ştiţi vorba aceea: mai bine să iubeşti şi să suferi, decât să nu iubeşti deloc.

Rac: E mai degrabă sin-gur, pe parcursul acestei luni. Vor avea parte de momente de tandreţe doar acei Raci care sunt deja implicaţi în relaţii solide, alături de parteneri de încredere.

Leu: Are parte de numeroase activităţi, alături de persoana iubită, dar şi de numeroşi prieteni. Vă veţi simţi bine, deoarece cuplul dumnea-voastră se va afla mai mereu în centrul atenţiei.

Fecioară: Fecioara poate să aibă parte de o aventură amoroasă cu un coleg de la locul de muncă. Ochi dulci îşi făceau ei mai demult, dar acum, în plină primăvară, îşi fac curajul pentru declaraţii ceva mai fierbinţi.

Balanţă: Se va simţi excelent dacă îşi va rezerva timp pentru măcar o călătorie alături de partenerul de viaţă. Dragostea e mult mai intensă în momentele în care schimbăm decorul.

Scorpion: Eşti interesat mai mult de sex, decât de dragoste. Atât în general, cât şi, în mod special, pe parcursul acestei luni. Nu vă puteţi aştepta la sentimentalisme din partea lui, dar se va dovedi un partener extraor-dinar, în pat.

Săgetător: E îndrăgostit lulea şi îşi face întregul program în funcţie de dorinţele şi de nevoile persoanei iubite. Fericiţi cei ce vor fi alături de un Săgetător, în luna mai!

Capricorn: Capricornul petrece mult timp alături de persoana iubită, dar nu îl rezervă declaraţiilor amoroase. Preferă mai degrabă tot felul de activităţi obişnuite, desfăşurate împreună.

Vărsător: Porneşte la vânătoare, cu şanse foarte bune de a face victime în rândul persoanelor de sex opus. Ştie cum să se facă atrăgător şi va profita din plin de acest lucru.

Peşti: se dedică familiei şi redescoperă ce frumoa-se pot fi momentele petrecute alături de persoanele pe care le iubesc deja de mult timp. Aşadar, Peştele e mai degrabă cuminte, pe plan amoros, în mai 2012.

