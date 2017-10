Ce am mâncat oare la prânz?

1

nanoo

I have been given a Dell computer from my sister. However, her former husband set up his account on this computer (says he cannot remember the password), making himself the only administrator. Now, I cannot add any programs ( like iTunes), nor can I delete anything. How can I clear his passwords from this computer, and make myself the administrator? I am afraid that I shall have to delete everything, then begin again (ugh!) That would mean buying new programs, installing them and so on. Any ideas?.