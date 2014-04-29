Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Miercuri, 11 Octombrie 2017

UPDATE - CAZ ŞOCANT. Un constănţean şi-a VIOLAT MAMA!

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Aprilie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
UPDATE -  Constănţeanul Mihai Tercaru, acuzat de viol, a fost arestat preventiv pentru 30 de zile. Decizia a fost emisă, în această după-amiază, de magistraţii Judecătoriei Medgidia. În faţa anchetatorilor, bărbatul şi-a recunoscut fapta, dar a susţinut că nu se consideră vinovat, căci şi mama lui ar fi fost de acord să întreţină relaţii sexuale cu el.Menţionăm că bărbatul nu se află la prima abatere de la litera legii. El a fost închis pentru cinci ani, sub acuzaţia de lipsire de libertate şi violare de domiciliu. În 2008, a intrat în casa iubitului fostei soţii, i-a ameninţat pe cei doi cu un cuţit şi i-a sechestrat. 



Caz cutremurător într-o localitate din judeţul Constanţa: un bărbat de 34 de ani a fost reţinut de poliţişti, după ce şi-a violat mama! Duminică după-amiază, în jurul orei 16,00, o femeie a sunat la Serviciul unic de urgenţă 112 pentru a sesiza că soacra ei a fost violată, iar autorul este fiul victimei - fratele soţului celei care a reclamant fapta. 

Victima le-a povestit poliţiştilor că, mai devreme în cursul zilei respective, fiul ei, Mihai Tercaru (34 de ani), a ajuns acasă în stare de ebrietate, a luat-o la bătaie, după care a pus-o să se dezbrace şi a întreţinut raporturi sexuale cu ea. 

Victima a fost examinată de medicii legişti, care au confirmat violul. Suspectul a fost reţinut pentru 24 de ore şi urmează să fie dus în faţa magistraţilor de la Judecătoria Medgidia, cu propunere de arestare preventivă pentru viol şi incest.

