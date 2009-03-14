Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Un băieţel bolnav care se pierduse a fost recuperat de familie datorită unui şofer atent

Autor: Carmen MOCANU
În cursul zilei de joi, poliţiştii Secţiei 5 au fost sesizaţi de un bărbat că în jurul orei 19,45, fiul său a dispărut de acasă. Ilie Joardă le-a spus oamenilor legii că Alexandru Sebastian J., de 11 ani, care este bolnav de autism, a plecat fără ştirea părinţilor şi este de negăsit. Din primele verificări a reieşit că minorul, din cauza afecţiunii de care suferă, nu se poate orienta spaţio-temporal şi nu poate comunica. Oamenii legii au aflat că în momentul plecării, băiatul se afla la domiciliu împreună cu bunicul său, iar într-un moment de neatenţie, el a ieşit pe uşa lăsată neasigurată, plecând într-o direcţie necunoscută. Pentru a-i ajuta în cercetări, tatăl copilului a dat şi câteva detalii poliţiştilor, spunându-le că băieţelul are plăcerea de a se plimba cu autobuzul şi îi place să stea la fereastră, ca să privească pe geam. În consecinţă, au fost alarmate efectivele aflate în serviciu şi dirijate către locaţia dispariţiei, concomitent fiind comunicate la celelalte secţii de poliţie semnalmentele minorului. De asemenea, s-a luat legătura cu dispeceratul RATC Constanţa, precum şi cu mai multe firme de taxi. Ulterior, în jurul orei 20,50, şoferul unui autobuz care circulă pe linia doi a observat că la el în maşină se află un băieţel cu semnalmentele respective care, exact cum spusese şi tatăl lui, stătea pe un scaun şi privea liniştit pe geam. El a anunţat imediat angajaţii de la dispeceratul RATC, care, la rândul lor, au alertat poliţiştii. O echipă operativă din cadrul Secţiei 5 Poliţie a identificat şi oprit din trafic autobuzul, pe bulevardul Ferdinand, în dreptul Spitalului Municipal, ocazie cu care a fost identificat minorul în cauză. După aproximativ o oră de la momentul sesizării dispariţiei, copilul a fost predat familiei, care a mulţumit poliţiştilor pentru modul profesionist în care au acţionat, dar şi şoferului de pe autobuz, care a dat dovadă de spirit civic.

