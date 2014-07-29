Ultima modă la ţepe pe litoral: anunţuri de cazare false, pe Internet

Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Armata. Onoare şi Patrie!

Campania "Cuget Liber"

Problema câinilor maidanezi, la Constanţa

Constanţa şi maxi taxiurile

Pacient de România

Poliţist în România

Alerte alimentare

Accidente rutiere

Maiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversarMaiştrii militari de marină, la ceas aniversar

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...

Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"Campania "Cuget Liber": "O zi de aventură pentru copiii necăjiţi"

Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...

Maidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câiniMaidanezii fac legea la Constanţa! Adăpostul e ferecat, iar străzile - pline de câini

În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...

"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi"Mizeria" afacerii maxi-taxi, ascunsă sub preş! Protecţie din umbră pentru "coşciugele" pe patru roţi

Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...

Peste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de orePeste 100 de constănţeni internaţi în spital în doar 24 de ore

Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...

De veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de CoastăDe veghe la frontieră! Cine dă cele mai mari bătăi de cap Gărzii de Coastă

Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...

Bani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilorBani aruncaţi pe fereastră. Legume şi fructe mucegăite, pe rafturile supermarketurilor

Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...

ACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriuACCIDENT SPECTACULOS ÎN NĂVODARI! Beat la volan, s-a izbit cu bolidul într-un sens giratoriu

În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...

Stirile zilei de Marţi, 10 Octombrie 2017 - Cuget Liber Online

Homepage Social Eveniment Sport Cultură-Educaţie Politică Economie Actual Fun
Mai multe ştiri online:

Ultima modă la ţepe pe litoral: anunţuri de cazare false, pe Internet

Ştire online publicată Marţi, 29 Iulie 2014. Autor: Florentina BOZÎNTAN - DUMITROV
Vă pregătiţi să plecaţi în concediu şi vreţi să faceţi rezervare la cazare din timp? Atenţie mare cui trimiteţi avansul, pentru a nu ajunge victimă escrocilor care, mai nou, se dau drept administratori de pensiuni sau hoteluri. Două familii, din Bucureşti şi Iaşi, au căzut în plasa unor astfel de escroci şi în loc să petreacă o săptămână de vis pe litoral, au rămas şi fără bani, şi fără cazare.

După deja celebrele metode de înşelăciune „Accidentul” şi „Premiul”, infractorii puşi pe căpătuială au pus în practică o modalitate de escrocherie de sezon: postează pe site-urile specializate anunţuri de mică publicitate, folosindu-se de fotografiile şi datele unor pensiuni sau hoteluri, dar cu alte numere de telefon decât cele reale; iar turiştilor care sună pentru rezervări, li se indică un cont bancar unde să trimită avansul pentru rezervări. În acest fel au rămas fără bani două familii, din Bucureşti şi Iaşi, care credeau că au achitat o parte din cazarea la o pensiune din Costineşti.

Daniel Andreica, administratorul pensiunii de pe litoral de numele căreia s-au folosit escrocii, a aflat despre înşelăciune în momentul în care a fost contactat de victime. „Am fost sunat de o persoană care m-a întrebat dacă au ajuns banii, căci tocmai îi pusese în contul pe care i l-aş fi indicat eu, într-o conversaţie anterioară. L-am lămurit că nu vorbise cu mine şi nu-mi trimisese niciun ban. Până la urmă, în urma discuţiilor, am descoperit că informaţiile pensiunii mele, cât şi fotografiile, fuseseră postate pe tocmai.ro şi pe olx.ro, dar cu alte numere de telefon. Ulterior, la sfârşitul săptămânii trecute, o altă persoană m-a contactat indignată de faptul că a făcut rezervare la această pensiune, a trimis banii în contul indicat, dar că numerele de telefon ce fuseseră postate în anunţ au fost închise. Am contactat reprezentanţii acestor site-uri, le-am expus problema, iar anunţurile respective au fost şterse”, a precizat pentru „Cuget Liber” administratorul pensiunii.

Anunţurile au fost postate la începutul lui iulie

Se pare că anunţurile false au fost postate pe cele două site-uri de specialitate la începutul lunii iulie, iar contul bancar în care turiştii păcăliţi au trimis banii era deschis pe numele unei anume „Petronela”. Sumele pe care le-au pierdut turiştii nu sunt mari - aproximativ 350 de lei de familie, dar suficiente pentru a le strica vacanţa. Mai ales că cele două familii au aflat că nu au cazare chiar înainte de a porni spre litoral.

Cazul a fost adus la cunoştinţa poliţiştilor din Bucureşti, care au demarat o anchetă în vederea prinderii suspecţilor.

Sfaturi pentru a nu rămâne fără bani

În consecinţă, autorităţile îi sfătuiesc pe cei care se pregătesc să plece în concediu şi trimit avans pentru cazare, să verifice temeinic identitatea celor care le solicită banii. „Înainte de trimiterea avansului către o unitate de cazare, clienţii să ceară dovezi: să solicite certificatul constatator de la Registrul Comerţului, certificatul de clasificare de la Ministerul Turismului, avizul de funcţionare, documente care să ateste legătura dintre persoana care cere avansul şi unitatea de cazare.

Apoi, unităţile de cazare serioase trimit turiştilor, în momentul rezervării, voucher de cazare, regulament de ordine interioară prin care oamenii sunt înştiinţaţi de condiţiile de cazare”, a adăugat administratorul pensiunii din Costineşti. 

Articole de la acelaşi autor

Dezvăluirile incendiare ale unui fost poliţist
Poliţia Locală „curăţă“ trotuarele din Constanţa
Au terorizat Constanţa, dar scapă nepedepsiţi. Cine sunt şi cum acţionează
Părerea ta contează !
1068 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 107. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...107 
1
Men's Fitflop Sandals Women's Fitflop Sandals Fitflops Sling
25 august 2014
+2 : -4
Men's Fitflop Sandals Women's Fitflop Sandals Fitflops Sling

Ensure that you analyze the content that relates to your task; together with remember that while you would like the software that it can be most 100 % free for any having. Men's Fitflop Sandals Women's Fitflop Sandals Fitflops Sling

2
True Religion Uk
26 august 2014
+2 : -4
fxizxhrqnc@gmail.com

Jan twenty eight, this year hearing, the United States Beverly Hills, Jan twenty six neighborhood time, the twenty fourth Makers and also Suppliers Organization Award (24th Yearly Producers Guild Honours), Anne Hathaway (Anne Hathaway) introduction. Erdem satin plants Breast support top she was sporting, ft . Giuseppe Zanotti gold T type with high heeled sandals. True Religion Uk

3
Tory Burch Reva Flats Sale
26 august 2014
+2 : -4
quholqr@gmail.com

christian louboutin scarpe sposa Tory Burch Reva Flats Sale

4
Oakley Outlet
26 august 2014
+1 : -3
rbrgspfpvv@gmail.com

you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you're doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a wonderful activity in this matter! Oakley Outlet

5
True Religion Jeans Wholesale
26 august 2014
+1 : -3
ietmpjvore@gmail.com

For the worry-free trip you will remember for many years, you should always be designed with the important points. It's always safer to be secure than sorry, specially when you might be going to a strange country. Age Concern travel insurance manages a lot of things you worry about, but other companies apparently disregard. Plan well in advance, learn more about what Age Concern travel insurance can give, and enjoy your travels regardless of how far the fun and excitement walks you True Religion Jeans Wholesale

6
Gucci Mens Shirts
26 august 2014
+1 : -3
okusqzho@gmail.com

Among the victims of the Connecticut school shooting, which left 27 people dead including 20 children, was a 6 year old girl related to a mayor in Puerto Rico. Gucci Mens Shirts

7
True Religion Short
26 august 2014
+1 : -4
npwcbpsy@gmail.com

I like when you talk about this type of stuff in your posts. Perhaps could you continue to do this? True Religion Short

8
Women Michael Kors Watches
26 august 2014
+1 : -3
iuzeqpykkt@gmail.com

I wanted to say your blog is very good. I continually like to hear anything new about this as a result of I even have the similar blog in my Country on this subject thus this help's me a lot. I did a research on the matter and observed a excellent form of blogs but nothing like this.Thanks for sharing such a lot inside your blog. Women Michael Kors Watches

9
Oakley For Women
26 august 2014
+1 : -3
dzekhrcmlf@gmail.com

The cheerleader to shave her head for cancer research has been identified as Megan M. The plucky young woman cheers for the Indianapolis Colts as part of the team's cheerleading squad. She agreed to the drastic makeover on Sun. Nov. 11, 2012 after the team's mascot issued a challenge to fans and cheerleaders. How did cheerleader Megan M. end up agreeing to shave her head and go bald for cancer research? The story is a touching one that shows how much the team and its cheerleaders really care. Oakley For Women

10
Michael Kors Pressley
26 august 2014
+1 : -3
abmqxlzzww@gmail.com

According to introduction of Yang, Barcelona have also been hoping to open up the market China, Barcelona this summer tour of Asia game such as scheduled in Shanghai, and if the introduction of a Chinese players will further increase the influence of Barcelona in china Michael Kors Pressley

1068 comentarii. Pagina 1 din 107. Click pe pagina dorită : 1 2 ...107 

Top ştiri din ultimele 7 zile

Revista presei
Inchide
Pagina a fost generata in 1.0568 secunde