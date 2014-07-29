Ultima modă la ţepe pe litoral: anunţuri de cazare false, pe Internet

Școala Militară de Maiștri Militari a Forțelor Navale „Amiral ION MURGESCU” va sărbători duminică, 8 octombrie, 120 de ani de la înființare. Cu această ocazie, a fost organizată vineri, 6 octombrie, la sediul instituției, o festivitate la ...
Cu siguranţă cunoaşteţi fericirea sufletească după ce aţi făcut o mare bucurie copiilor dumneavoastră. Vă spun, totuşi, că poate exista o bucurie şi mai mare în momentul în care poţi aduce fericirea pe chipurile unor copii cu care soarta nu a fost prea prietenoasă. Este ...
În timp ce pe străzile Constanţei câinii umblă nestingheriţi şi se înmulţesc văzând cu ochii, adăpostul de la Ovidiu pare mai mult părăsit. Câţiva câini stau aruncaţi în cuşti, într-o mizerie de nedescris. Porţile adăpostului sunt ferecate şi nimeni nu are acces dacă nu este pe ...
Poliţiştii constănţeni au fost sesizaţi de Primăria Constanţa pentru a scoate din trafic nu mai puţin de 63 de microbuze care transportă persoane pe raza municipiului. Neregulile nu sunt de ieri, de azi, dar uite că de ani buni nimeni nu a „îndrăznit“ să se ...
Alţi 260 adulți și 65 copii au avut nevoie de îngrijiri medicale în ultimele 24 de ore la Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă (SCJU) Constanţa. La sfârşitul zilei, au fost internate 107 persoane, din care 84 adulţi şi 23 copii.Cei mai mulți pacienți s-au ...
Comisarul-şef de poliţie Ionel Truşan, directorul Gărzii de Coastă, a prezentat un rezumat al activităţii instituţiei pe care o conduce, pe parcursul anului 2016. Peste două milioane de cetăţeni ai Uniunii Europene au tranzitat prin punctele de trecere ale frontierei, însă ...
Supermarketurile colcăie de nereguli, spun inspectorii ANPC, care acuză reprezentanţii acestora că nu respectă legislaţia în vigoare şi că efectiv îi intoxică pe consumatori cu fructe şi legume mucegăite. Astfel, banii consumatorilor sunt investiţi în nişte produse necalitative ...
În această dimineață, la ora 05.35, un bărbat de 35 de ani, din Năvodari, a intrat cu autoturismul într-u sens giratoriu, la intersecţia bulevardului Năvodari cu strada Constanței. Accidentul s-ar fi produs din cauza neatenției, bărbatul pierzând controlul ...
Ensure that you analyze the content that relates to your task; together with remember that while you would like the software that it can be most 100 % free for any having. Men's Fitflop Sandals Women's Fitflop Sandals Fitflops Sling
Jan twenty eight, this year hearing, the United States Beverly Hills, Jan twenty six neighborhood time, the twenty fourth Makers and also Suppliers Organization Award (24th Yearly Producers Guild Honours), Anne Hathaway (Anne Hathaway) introduction. Erdem satin plants Breast support top she was sporting, ft . Giuseppe Zanotti gold T type with high heeled sandals. True Religion Uk
christian louboutin scarpe sposa Tory Burch Reva Flats Sale
you are truly a good webmaster. The web site loading speed is incredible. It sort of feels that you're doing any unique trick. Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a wonderful activity in this matter! Oakley Outlet
For the worry-free trip you will remember for many years, you should always be designed with the important points. It's always safer to be secure than sorry, specially when you might be going to a strange country. Age Concern travel insurance manages a lot of things you worry about, but other companies apparently disregard. Plan well in advance, learn more about what Age Concern travel insurance can give, and enjoy your travels regardless of how far the fun and excitement walks you True Religion Jeans Wholesale
Among the victims of the Connecticut school shooting, which left 27 people dead including 20 children, was a 6 year old girl related to a mayor in Puerto Rico. Gucci Mens Shirts
I like when you talk about this type of stuff in your posts. Perhaps could you continue to do this? True Religion Short
I wanted to say your blog is very good. I continually like to hear anything new about this as a result of I even have the similar blog in my Country on this subject thus this help's me a lot. I did a research on the matter and observed a excellent form of blogs but nothing like this.Thanks for sharing such a lot inside your blog. Women Michael Kors Watches
The cheerleader to shave her head for cancer research has been identified as Megan M. The plucky young woman cheers for the Indianapolis Colts as part of the team's cheerleading squad. She agreed to the drastic makeover on Sun. Nov. 11, 2012 after the team's mascot issued a challenge to fans and cheerleaders. How did cheerleader Megan M. end up agreeing to shave her head and go bald for cancer research? The story is a touching one that shows how much the team and its cheerleaders really care. Oakley For Women
According to introduction of Yang, Barcelona have also been hoping to open up the market China, Barcelona this summer tour of Asia game such as scheduled in Shanghai, and if the introduction of a Chinese players will further increase the influence of Barcelona in china Michael Kors Pressley