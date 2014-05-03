Arhivă Ediţia digitală Vremea Anunţuri Sursa de Sănătate Editura Dobrogea Tipografie Tichete de masă şi cadou Contact

Stirile zilei de Vineri, 13 Octombrie 2017

"Ucraina, cea mai mare provocare de securitate din ultimii 20 de ani"

Sâmbătă, 03 Mai 2014.
Situaţia din Ucraina, "care se agravează de la o zi la alta, reprezintă pentru România cea mai mare provocare de securitate din ultimii 20 de ani", a declarat, sâmbătă, premierul Victor Ponta, afirmând că ţara noastră trebuie să fie cât mai bine pregătită pentru toate provocările de la graniţă.

 Premierul Victor Ponta a făcut aceste declaraţii sâmbătă după-amiază, la Fabrica de Avioane din Craiova, unde le-a spus reprezentanţilor uzinei că, "deşi ne paşte un război", vestea bună pentru ei este că vor avea comenzi.

Ponta s-a urcat la manşa unui avion IAR 99 Şoim şi i-a întrebat pe reprezentanţii uzinei ce echipamente militare poate transporta un asemenea aparat, el primind explicaţii de la aceştia cu privire la posibilităţile avionului de a transporta tehnică militară.

"Vreau să fim cât de bine pregătiţi se poate pentru toate provocările de la graniţa de răsărit, vreau ca România să fie pregătită alături de aliaţii NATO să asigure cu responsabilitate siguranţa viitorului României şi în acelaşi timp vreau ca în următorul CSAT să pregătim, şi din partea guvernamentală, şi din partea celorlalte instituţii ale statului, o analiză şi o strategie referitoare la modalitatea prin care putem să protejăm identitatea şi drumul european al Republicii Moldova", a declarat Victor Ponta.



Părerea ta contează !
1
SEVER
3 mai 2014
+1 : -1
PRIMULUI IMPOSTOR

CATA NESIMTIRE SI AROGANTA IN EXPRIMARE. "VREAU CA..."CINE DRACU ESTE BOUL ASTA LA CARE ZILELE POLITICE II SUNT NUMARATE SA ISI PERMITA SA VORBEASCA DESPRE O TARA CA DESPRE OGRADA LUI MASA? STIM BINE CA ESTE ANTIAMERICAN SI FILO-RUS, CA IL DOARE IN FUND DE NATO, DAR VREA SA PARA PATRIOT CACI SE APROPIE PREZIDENTIALELE....POATE CA CEI CARE AU PUS UN CONTRACT PE CAPUL LUI MAZARE IL ADAUGA SI PE JIGODIA ASTA. CRED CA LA VALOAREA LUI INTRA IN ACELASI PRET.

2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
